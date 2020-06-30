9806 Longstone Lane

Amenities

Must see home in the popular Ballantyne location-Cedar Walk Community! This charming townhome features 2 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. The interior finished include hardwoods and crown molding on the main level, electric fireplace in the living room, ceiling fans, upgraded berber carpet, and wainscoting in the dining area. The private fenced courtyard in the rear leads to an oversized detached garage. This home has so much to offer with an unbeatable location within walking distance restaurants, shops, and night life. Don't miss out on an opportunity to get into one of the best neighborhoods in town! Highly sought after Ardrey Kell School districts is a plus!