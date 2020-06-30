All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated January 3 2020 at 3:08 PM

Location

9806 Longstone Lane, Charlotte, NC 28277
Ballantyne West

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
Must see home in the popular Ballantyne location-Cedar Walk Community! This charming townhome features 2 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. The interior finished include hardwoods and crown molding on the main level, electric fireplace in the living room, ceiling fans, upgraded berber carpet, and wainscoting in the dining area. The private fenced courtyard in the rear leads to an oversized detached garage. This home has so much to offer with an unbeatable location within walking distance restaurants, shops, and night life. Don't miss out on an opportunity to get into one of the best neighborhoods in town! Highly sought after Ardrey Kell School districts is a plus!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9806 Longstone Lane have any available units?
9806 Longstone Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 9806 Longstone Lane have?
Some of 9806 Longstone Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9806 Longstone Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9806 Longstone Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9806 Longstone Lane pet-friendly?
No, 9806 Longstone Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 9806 Longstone Lane offer parking?
Yes, 9806 Longstone Lane offers parking.
Does 9806 Longstone Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9806 Longstone Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9806 Longstone Lane have a pool?
No, 9806 Longstone Lane does not have a pool.
Does 9806 Longstone Lane have accessible units?
No, 9806 Longstone Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9806 Longstone Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9806 Longstone Lane has units with dishwashers.

