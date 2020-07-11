9738 Elizabeth Townes Lane

Amenities

Charming 2BR, 2.5BTH with open floor plan on main level in sought after Elizabeth Townes community. Granite counter tops in the kitchen. 1 car garage. Loft located at the top of the stairs. Laundry is upstairs. Large master bedroom with walk in closet. Community pool to enjoy all summer long! Close to 485 and Charlotte Airport. Don't miss the opportunity to live in this wonderful community



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,550, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,550, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.