Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
9738 Elizabeth Townes Lane
Last updated September 17 2019

9738 Elizabeth Townes Lane

9738 Elizabeth Townes Lane · No Longer Available
Location

9738 Elizabeth Townes Lane, Charlotte, NC 28277
Provincetowne

Amenities

granite counters
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Charming 2BR, 2.5BTH with open floor plan on main level in sought after Elizabeth Townes community. Granite counter tops in the kitchen. 1 car garage. Loft located at the top of the stairs. Laundry is upstairs. Large master bedroom with walk in closet. Community pool to enjoy all summer long! Close to 485 and Charlotte Airport. Don't miss the opportunity to live in this wonderful community

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,550, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,550, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9738 Elizabeth Townes Lane have any available units?
9738 Elizabeth Townes Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 9738 Elizabeth Townes Lane have?
Some of 9738 Elizabeth Townes Lane's amenities include granite counters, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9738 Elizabeth Townes Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9738 Elizabeth Townes Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9738 Elizabeth Townes Lane pet-friendly?
No, 9738 Elizabeth Townes Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 9738 Elizabeth Townes Lane offer parking?
Yes, 9738 Elizabeth Townes Lane offers parking.
Does 9738 Elizabeth Townes Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9738 Elizabeth Townes Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9738 Elizabeth Townes Lane have a pool?
Yes, 9738 Elizabeth Townes Lane has a pool.
Does 9738 Elizabeth Townes Lane have accessible units?
No, 9738 Elizabeth Townes Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9738 Elizabeth Townes Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 9738 Elizabeth Townes Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
