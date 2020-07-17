9620 Vinca Circle

Amenities

Super cute, clean 3 bed, 2.5 bath townhome available 7/29/2020. All utilities included (electric/water/internet). Newer paint, light fixtures, huge walk in closet in master bedroom. Master bath. Laminate/tile floors throughout. Washer/dryer/microwave included. Storage shed out back for extra room. Walking distance to UNCCharlotte campus. Great for roommates! Can split up the bedrooms/rent on individual leases for roommates. Close to major shopping, 485. Pets conditional with nonrefundable pet deposit and pet rent. Non-smokers only please.