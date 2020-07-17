All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated June 3 2020 at 6:21 PM

9620 Vinca Circle

9620 Vinca Circle · (631) 241-6209
Location

9620 Vinca Circle, Charlotte, NC 28213
College Downs

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
Super cute, clean 3 bed, 2.5 bath townhome available 7/29/2020. All utilities included (electric/water/internet). Newer paint, light fixtures, huge walk in closet in master bedroom. Master bath. Laminate/tile floors throughout. Washer/dryer/microwave included. Storage shed out back for extra room. Walking distance to UNCCharlotte campus. Great for roommates! Can split up the bedrooms/rent on individual leases for roommates. Close to major shopping, 485. Pets conditional with nonrefundable pet deposit and pet rent. Non-smokers only please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9620 Vinca Circle have any available units?
9620 Vinca Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 9620 Vinca Circle have?
Some of 9620 Vinca Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9620 Vinca Circle currently offering any rent specials?
9620 Vinca Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9620 Vinca Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 9620 Vinca Circle is pet friendly.
Does 9620 Vinca Circle offer parking?
No, 9620 Vinca Circle does not offer parking.
Does 9620 Vinca Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9620 Vinca Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9620 Vinca Circle have a pool?
No, 9620 Vinca Circle does not have a pool.
Does 9620 Vinca Circle have accessible units?
No, 9620 Vinca Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 9620 Vinca Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 9620 Vinca Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
