9613 Jack Russell Court

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool ceiling fan

Wonderful 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhouse with a 1 car garage in a great location is ready for you to move in. This home features an open floor plan with a large living room, half bathroom, dining area and kitchen with breakfast bar and lots of cabinets and counter tops on the first floor. Both bedrooms are on the 2nd floor and feature vaulted ceiling and 2 full bathrooms. The laundry room is located upstairs for easy use. Relax on the private fenced in patio area. Community does have a pool for your to enjoy. Great location close to everything. For more information contact Prism Properties & Development at 704-628-7096 or visit www.PrismPD.com