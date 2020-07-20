All apartments in Charlotte
9613 Jack Russell Court
9613 Jack Russell Court

9613 Jack Russell Court · No Longer Available
Location

9613 Jack Russell Court, Charlotte, NC 28269
Davis Lake - Eastfield

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Wonderful 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhouse with a 1 car garage in a great location is ready for you to move in. This home features an open floor plan with a large living room, half bathroom, dining area and kitchen with breakfast bar and lots of cabinets and counter tops on the first floor. Both bedrooms are on the 2nd floor and feature vaulted ceiling and 2 full bathrooms. The laundry room is located upstairs for easy use. Relax on the private fenced in patio area. Community does have a pool for your to enjoy. Great location close to everything. For more information contact Prism Properties & Development at 704-628-7096 or visit www.PrismPD.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9613 Jack Russell Court have any available units?
9613 Jack Russell Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 9613 Jack Russell Court have?
Some of 9613 Jack Russell Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9613 Jack Russell Court currently offering any rent specials?
9613 Jack Russell Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9613 Jack Russell Court pet-friendly?
No, 9613 Jack Russell Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 9613 Jack Russell Court offer parking?
Yes, 9613 Jack Russell Court offers parking.
Does 9613 Jack Russell Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9613 Jack Russell Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9613 Jack Russell Court have a pool?
Yes, 9613 Jack Russell Court has a pool.
Does 9613 Jack Russell Court have accessible units?
No, 9613 Jack Russell Court does not have accessible units.
Does 9613 Jack Russell Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9613 Jack Russell Court has units with dishwashers.
