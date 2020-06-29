All apartments in Charlotte
9552 Blue Knoll Court
Last updated February 7 2020 at 6:36 AM

9552 Blue Knoll Court

9552 Blue Knoll Ct · No Longer Available
Location

9552 Blue Knoll Ct, Charlotte, NC 28215
Eastway

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
new construction
$500 rent credit w/12 month lease or $1000 credit w/24 month lease if lease starts by Feb. 29th, redeemable on 2nd months rent!!! NEW CONSTRUCTION - LAWN MAINTENANCE INCLUDED IN RENT, front and back yards! 3 BR + LOFT in EVANS WOODS. (**FENCE OPTION: 6' PRIVACY FENCE can be installed for $50/month + $250 installation fee.**) Beautifully upgraded Davidson model has 3 BRs + LOFT/DEN, 2.5 baths with 1715 s.f. Modern open floor plan has wood vinyl plank flooring throughout main level. Kitchen boasts upgraded cabinets, subway tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances and beautiful granite countertops with center island with bar overhang. Open to living room on one side and dining room on the other. Slider door steps out to rear patio and Bermuda grass sodded yard. Upstairs master bedroom has trey ceiling & ceiling fan and walk-in closet. Master bath has dual-sink vanity, subway tile shower, separate contoured garden tub and walk-in closet. Laundry room on 2nd level.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9552 Blue Knoll Court have any available units?
9552 Blue Knoll Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 9552 Blue Knoll Court have?
Some of 9552 Blue Knoll Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9552 Blue Knoll Court currently offering any rent specials?
9552 Blue Knoll Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9552 Blue Knoll Court pet-friendly?
No, 9552 Blue Knoll Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 9552 Blue Knoll Court offer parking?
Yes, 9552 Blue Knoll Court offers parking.
Does 9552 Blue Knoll Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9552 Blue Knoll Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9552 Blue Knoll Court have a pool?
No, 9552 Blue Knoll Court does not have a pool.
Does 9552 Blue Knoll Court have accessible units?
No, 9552 Blue Knoll Court does not have accessible units.
Does 9552 Blue Knoll Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9552 Blue Knoll Court has units with dishwashers.

