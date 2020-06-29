9552 Blue Knoll Court

Amenities

$500 rent credit w/12 month lease or $1000 credit w/24 month lease if lease starts by Feb. 29th, redeemable on 2nd months rent!!! NEW CONSTRUCTION - LAWN MAINTENANCE INCLUDED IN RENT, front and back yards! 3 BR + LOFT in EVANS WOODS. (**FENCE OPTION: 6' PRIVACY FENCE can be installed for $50/month + $250 installation fee.**) Beautifully upgraded Davidson model has 3 BRs + LOFT/DEN, 2.5 baths with 1715 s.f. Modern open floor plan has wood vinyl plank flooring throughout main level. Kitchen boasts upgraded cabinets, subway tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances and beautiful granite countertops with center island with bar overhang. Open to living room on one side and dining room on the other. Slider door steps out to rear patio and Bermuda grass sodded yard. Upstairs master bedroom has trey ceiling & ceiling fan and walk-in closet. Master bath has dual-sink vanity, subway tile shower, separate contoured garden tub and walk-in closet. Laundry room on 2nd level.