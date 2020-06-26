All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 953 7th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
953 7th Street
Last updated July 16 2019 at 7:15 AM

953 7th Street

953 North Carolina Highway 27 · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
First Ward
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

953 North Carolina Highway 27, Charlotte, NC 28204
First Ward

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Fantastic Unit in First Ward with Sparkling Stainless Steel Appliances. Granite Countertops Complement The Rich Hardwood Floors In This 3 Floor Uptown Townhouse. Large Bedrooms, Luxurious Baths Featuring Tile Flooring and Tub Surrounds, Granite Countertops, Waterfall Showers and Wired for Home Security System. Refrigerator, Carpet, Washer/Dryer and HVAC All Recently Replaced, and Interior Freshly Repainted in April, for New Look and Feel. Enjoy the Open-Flowing Floor Plan and the Convenience of the Trolley, Arena and City Nightlife. Don't Miss the Enclosed Patio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 953 7th Street have any available units?
953 7th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 953 7th Street have?
Some of 953 7th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 953 7th Street currently offering any rent specials?
953 7th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 953 7th Street pet-friendly?
No, 953 7th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 953 7th Street offer parking?
No, 953 7th Street does not offer parking.
Does 953 7th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 953 7th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 953 7th Street have a pool?
No, 953 7th Street does not have a pool.
Does 953 7th Street have accessible units?
No, 953 7th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 953 7th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 953 7th Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Maddox South End
2630 South Boulevard
Charlotte, NC 28209
Arcadian Village
5723 Cedars East Ct
Charlotte, NC 28212
The Avant at Steele Creek
13212 Winter Hazel Rd
Charlotte, NC 28278
Ashley Court Apartments
9740 Ashley Lake Ct
Charlotte, NC 28262
Ashford Green
230 Barton Creek Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
Providence Row
5350 Pinehurst Park Drive
Charlotte, NC 28211
Uptown 550 on Stonewall
550 Stonewall Street
Charlotte, NC 28202
Tyvola Centre
625 Cameron Walk Ct
Charlotte, NC 28217

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte