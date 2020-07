Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Stunning house with open floor plan, a two story greatroom and a curved stairway. Lots of natural lights. Luxury finish throughout. kitchen has plenty of cabinet space, equipped with granite countertop with pendant lighting. This house comes with a master down and three bedrooms upstairs, each with a walk in closet. Walk in attic provides convenient storage space. Backyard has three side fenced, and can be easily closed with a gate. Community feathers great amenities.