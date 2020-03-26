9513 Oswald Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Perfect home in the heart of Ballantyne located in Weston Glen community. Bright and open two story great room, large kitchen with island, gas stove, granite and stainless steel appliances which leads out to a fantastic flat backyard with covered porch.Enjoy your evening with extended and covered porch with fully fenced back yard with privacy trees on the back. Office and Great Room on main floor and 4 bedrooms on second floor. Amazing neighborhood with pool, playground and A+ schools. Pet fee is per pet that doesn't exceed 35lbs (300$). All of Ballantyne shopping and restaurants just minutes away. Renters has to take rental insurance.