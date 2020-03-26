All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 9513 Oswald Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
9513 Oswald Lane
Last updated July 1 2019 at 10:15 AM

9513 Oswald Lane

9513 Oswald Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Provincetowne
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

9513 Oswald Lane, Charlotte, NC 28277
Provincetowne

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Perfect home in the heart of Ballantyne located in Weston Glen community. Bright and open two story great room, large kitchen with island, gas stove, granite and stainless steel appliances which leads out to a fantastic flat backyard with covered porch.Enjoy your evening with extended and covered porch with fully fenced back yard with privacy trees on the back. Office and Great Room on main floor and 4 bedrooms on second floor. Amazing neighborhood with pool, playground and A+ schools. Pet fee is per pet that doesn't exceed 35lbs (300$). All of Ballantyne shopping and restaurants just minutes away. Renters has to take rental insurance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9513 Oswald Lane have any available units?
9513 Oswald Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 9513 Oswald Lane have?
Some of 9513 Oswald Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9513 Oswald Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9513 Oswald Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9513 Oswald Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 9513 Oswald Lane is pet friendly.
Does 9513 Oswald Lane offer parking?
Yes, 9513 Oswald Lane offers parking.
Does 9513 Oswald Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9513 Oswald Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9513 Oswald Lane have a pool?
Yes, 9513 Oswald Lane has a pool.
Does 9513 Oswald Lane have accessible units?
No, 9513 Oswald Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9513 Oswald Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 9513 Oswald Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Belle Haven Apartment Homes
9005 Post Canyon Ln
Charlotte, NC 28213
Camden Touchstone
9200 Westbury Woods Dr
Charlotte, NC 28277
Radbourne Lake Apartments
3209 Westbury Lake Dr
Charlotte, NC 28269
The Parkwood at Optimist Park
1700 North Brevard Street
Charlotte, NC 28206
SOUTHPARK MORRISON
721 Governor Morrison St
Charlotte, NC 28211
Savoy
650 East Stonewall Street
Charlotte, NC 28202
Ayrsley Lofts
9336 Kings Parade Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28273
Camden Foxcroft
4612 Simsbury Rd
Charlotte, NC 28226

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte