Last updated July 24 2019 at 3:16 AM

9447 Ardrey Woods Drive

9447 Ardrey Woods Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9447 Ardrey Woods Drive, Charlotte, NC 28277
Provincetowne

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
Outstanding 5 BD, 3.5 BA Home in Ballantyne area! Brick Front with stone columns & wide back yard! Hardwd Floors, Fab Trim, Plantation Shutters in Vaulted Great Rm & Kitchen! Granite Counters & Plenty of Upgraded Cabinets in Kitchen! stenless steel appliances - e.g. Double Wall Ovens - One is Convection. Lovely Master BR Suite on Main! 4 Queen-Size Guest BRs (One is 19 x 19) Upstairs + Bonus Rm & Large Walk-In Storage Room! Extended Garage With Work/Storage Area. Laundry room on main with washer & dryer. One of the best School district! Clubhouse (With Kitchen & Party Rm) & Pool, Playground & Walking Trails. Availble from 24th Aug, 2019.
Please call listing Agent at 978-844-9324 to view this gorgeous home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9447 Ardrey Woods Drive have any available units?
9447 Ardrey Woods Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 9447 Ardrey Woods Drive have?
Some of 9447 Ardrey Woods Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9447 Ardrey Woods Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9447 Ardrey Woods Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9447 Ardrey Woods Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9447 Ardrey Woods Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 9447 Ardrey Woods Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9447 Ardrey Woods Drive offers parking.
Does 9447 Ardrey Woods Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9447 Ardrey Woods Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9447 Ardrey Woods Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9447 Ardrey Woods Drive has a pool.
Does 9447 Ardrey Woods Drive have accessible units?
No, 9447 Ardrey Woods Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9447 Ardrey Woods Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9447 Ardrey Woods Drive has units with dishwashers.
