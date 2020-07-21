9447 Ardrey Woods Drive

Amenities

Outstanding 5 BD, 3.5 BA Home in Ballantyne area! Brick Front with stone columns & wide back yard! Hardwd Floors, Fab Trim, Plantation Shutters in Vaulted Great Rm & Kitchen! Granite Counters & Plenty of Upgraded Cabinets in Kitchen! stenless steel appliances - e.g. Double Wall Ovens - One is Convection. Lovely Master BR Suite on Main! 4 Queen-Size Guest BRs (One is 19 x 19) Upstairs + Bonus Rm & Large Walk-In Storage Room! Extended Garage With Work/Storage Area. Laundry room on main with washer & dryer. One of the best School district! Clubhouse (With Kitchen & Party Rm) & Pool, Playground & Walking Trails. Availble from 24th Aug, 2019.

Please call listing Agent at 978-844-9324 to view this gorgeous home.