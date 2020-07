Amenities

on-site laundry garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

HOUSE NEAR UNCC AND I 485. LOCATION, LOCATION LOCATION READ. I. AVAILABLE JULY 1st. Photos are representative actual house may differ some. Very nice home located in a great Neighborhood, close to University. Tons of natural light throughout, nice kitchen with updated appliances, open concept, space for an office or den, 2nd floor laundry room, nice size bedrooms, 2 car garage.ouse will be available July 1 2020