9428 Kimmel Ln

3 bedroom end unit Townhome with 2.5 baths, 1 car garage, end unit near Northlake Mall. Large family room with fireplace, separate dining area, kitchen equipped with stove, microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator. Lots of cabinets and counter space. Large master bedroom, master bath with garden tub. Two secondary bedrooms and hall bath. Ceiling fans. Nice private backyard and patio, cul-de-sac end unit. Community swimming pool. Close to all shopping. Quick and easy access to 1-77 & I-485.