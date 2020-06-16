All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated December 28 2019 at 5:51 AM

9428 Kimmel Ln

9428 Kimmel Lane · No Longer Available
Location

9428 Kimmel Lane, Charlotte, NC 28216
Wedgewood

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
3 bedroom end unit Townhome with 2.5 baths, 1 car garage, end unit near Northlake Mall. Large family room with fireplace, separate dining area, kitchen equipped with stove, microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator. Lots of cabinets and counter space. Large master bedroom, master bath with garden tub. Two secondary bedrooms and hall bath. Ceiling fans. Nice private backyard and patio, cul-de-sac end unit. Community swimming pool. Close to all shopping. Quick and easy access to 1-77 & I-485.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9428 Kimmel Ln have any available units?
9428 Kimmel Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 9428 Kimmel Ln have?
Some of 9428 Kimmel Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9428 Kimmel Ln currently offering any rent specials?
9428 Kimmel Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9428 Kimmel Ln pet-friendly?
No, 9428 Kimmel Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 9428 Kimmel Ln offer parking?
Yes, 9428 Kimmel Ln offers parking.
Does 9428 Kimmel Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9428 Kimmel Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9428 Kimmel Ln have a pool?
Yes, 9428 Kimmel Ln has a pool.
Does 9428 Kimmel Ln have accessible units?
No, 9428 Kimmel Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 9428 Kimmel Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9428 Kimmel Ln has units with dishwashers.

