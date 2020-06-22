941 Tiger Lane

Amenities
Gorgeous 3 Bedroom 3.5 Bath 3 story Townhome in the University area. Close to UNCC , shopping, Dining minutes from I-85 and the light rail. Perfect fro the driver or non driver of the family.
Available for a September 15, 2019 Move - In.
This townhome features:
*Family room
*Living room with fireplace
*Kitchen equipped with appliances
*Washer and dryer Included
*Central air and gas heat
*Balcony
*Street parking
*1 Bedroom on ground floor
*Lawn Maintenance is included
Community features:
*Community pool
*Play ground
*Pet waste stations
To schedule a tour please contact Joy at 980-498-7149 or email joy@mwproperties.net. Additional listings at www.rent777.com.
NO PETS ALLOWED!
Renters insurance is required ! We can provide Renters Insurance at $12.50 per month which will be added to you're monthly rent.
Schools:
Stoney Creek Elementary
James Martin Middle
Mallard Creek High