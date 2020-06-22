All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated July 18 2019 at 4:23 PM

941 Tiger Lane

941 Tiger Lane
Location

941 Tiger Lane, Charlotte, NC 28262
University City North

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous 3 Bedroom 3.5 Bath 3 story Townhome in the University area. Close to UNCC , shopping, Dining minutes from I-85 and the light rail. Perfect fro the driver or non driver of the family.

Available for a September 15, 2019 Move - In.

This townhome features:

*Family room
*Living room with fireplace
*Kitchen equipped with appliances
*Washer and dryer Included
*Central air and gas heat
*Balcony
*Street parking
*1 Bedroom on ground floor
*Lawn Maintenance is included

Community features:

*Community pool
*Play ground
*Pet waste stations

To schedule a tour please contact Joy at 980-498-7149 or email joy@mwproperties.net. Additional listings at www.rent777.com.

NO PETS ALLOWED!

Renters insurance is required ! We can provide Renters Insurance at $12.50 per month which will be added to you're monthly rent.

Schools:

Stoney Creek Elementary
James Martin Middle
Mallard Creek High

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 941 Tiger Lane have any available units?
941 Tiger Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 941 Tiger Lane have?
Some of 941 Tiger Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 941 Tiger Lane currently offering any rent specials?
941 Tiger Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 941 Tiger Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 941 Tiger Lane is pet friendly.
Does 941 Tiger Lane offer parking?
Yes, 941 Tiger Lane offers parking.
Does 941 Tiger Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 941 Tiger Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 941 Tiger Lane have a pool?
Yes, 941 Tiger Lane has a pool.
Does 941 Tiger Lane have accessible units?
No, 941 Tiger Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 941 Tiger Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 941 Tiger Lane has units with dishwashers.
