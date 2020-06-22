941 Tiger Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Gorgeous 3 Bedroom 3.5 Bath 3 story Townhome in the University area. Close to UNCC , shopping, Dining minutes from I-85 and the light rail. Perfect fro the driver or non driver of the family.



Available for a September 15, 2019 Move - In.



This townhome features:



*Family room

*Living room with fireplace

*Kitchen equipped with appliances

*Washer and dryer Included

*Central air and gas heat

*Balcony

*Street parking

*1 Bedroom on ground floor

*Lawn Maintenance is included



Community features:



*Community pool

*Play ground

*Pet waste stations



To schedule a tour please contact Joy at 980-498-7149 or email joy@mwproperties.net. Additional listings at www.rent777.com.



NO PETS ALLOWED!



Renters insurance is required ! We can provide Renters Insurance at $12.50 per month which will be added to you're monthly rent.



Schools:



Stoney Creek Elementary

James Martin Middle

Mallard Creek High