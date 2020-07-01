All apartments in Charlotte
939 Hawthorne Bridge Court

939 Hawthorne Bridge Court · No Longer Available
Location

939 Hawthorne Bridge Court, Charlotte, NC 28204
Elizabeth

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
yoga
2 bedroom townhouse, perfect for roommates, located in right off the Center City, close to Plaza Midwood, right on the coming trolley line Renovated main level with imported wood floors, updated kitchen with quartz countertops, stainless appliances, including 5 burner gas range oven, stainless interior dishwasher, updated cabinets, gallery style refrigerator. Balcony patio off dining area on main level. Nest thermostat, gas fireplace in living room, washer dryer included. Vaulted bedroom with dual vanity in bath and garden tub. Second bedroom features walk in closet and own bath. Live close to Uptown and the bustling Midwood area. When the economy reopens you can walk to new shops &restaurants, yoga studios & grocery, places like Snooze Eatery, Pilot Brewing, Intermezzo, Pour Alehouse and of course, the World Famous Thirsty Beaver. Plaza Midwood area is just steps away. Hawthorne Bridge construction work to be completed soon, will have Trolley line running down Hawthorne Lane.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 939 Hawthorne Bridge Court have any available units?
939 Hawthorne Bridge Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 939 Hawthorne Bridge Court have?
Some of 939 Hawthorne Bridge Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 939 Hawthorne Bridge Court currently offering any rent specials?
939 Hawthorne Bridge Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 939 Hawthorne Bridge Court pet-friendly?
No, 939 Hawthorne Bridge Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 939 Hawthorne Bridge Court offer parking?
Yes, 939 Hawthorne Bridge Court offers parking.
Does 939 Hawthorne Bridge Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 939 Hawthorne Bridge Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 939 Hawthorne Bridge Court have a pool?
No, 939 Hawthorne Bridge Court does not have a pool.
Does 939 Hawthorne Bridge Court have accessible units?
No, 939 Hawthorne Bridge Court does not have accessible units.
Does 939 Hawthorne Bridge Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 939 Hawthorne Bridge Court has units with dishwashers.

