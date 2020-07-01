939 Hawthorne Bridge Court

Amenities

2 bedroom townhouse, perfect for roommates, located in right off the Center City, close to Plaza Midwood, right on the coming trolley line Renovated main level with imported wood floors, updated kitchen with quartz countertops, stainless appliances, including 5 burner gas range oven, stainless interior dishwasher, updated cabinets, gallery style refrigerator. Balcony patio off dining area on main level. Nest thermostat, gas fireplace in living room, washer dryer included. Vaulted bedroom with dual vanity in bath and garden tub. Second bedroom features walk in closet and own bath. Live close to Uptown and the bustling Midwood area. When the economy reopens you can walk to new shops &restaurants, yoga studios & grocery, places like Snooze Eatery, Pilot Brewing, Intermezzo, Pour Alehouse and of course, the World Famous Thirsty Beaver. Plaza Midwood area is just steps away. Hawthorne Bridge construction work to be completed soon, will have Trolley line running down Hawthorne Lane.