935 McAlway Road Apt. 205

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking playground

Fantastic 2Br/2Bth Condo in Cotswold Springs - Fantastic 2-Year Old 2-Bedroom 2-Bathroom Cotswold Springs Condo/Townhouse with an Open Floor Plan, Balcony, 10' Ceilings, Spacious Kitchen with Lots of Light, Large Breakfast Bar, Stainless Appliances, Quartz Counter-tops, Kronoswiss & Tile Flooring, White, Solid Wood, Slow-Close Shaker Style Cabinets; Recessed Lighting, Bar Top Seating, Subway Tile Back-splash, Master Suite with Walk-in Closet & Over-sized Walk-in Shower with Double Vanity. Fabulous Craftsmanship with High-End Features Throughout.



Washer & Dryer Included. Assigned/Designated Parking. 5 Minutes from Uptown, 1 Mile to The Common Market on Monroe, Cotswold Village Shops and the new Publix, Nightlife, Shopping and Restaurants too!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5604243)