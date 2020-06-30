All apartments in Charlotte
935 McAlway Road Apt. 205
935 McAlway Road Apt. 205

935 McAlway Rd · No Longer Available
Location

935 McAlway Rd, Charlotte, NC 28211
Wendover - Sedgewood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
playground
Fantastic 2Br/2Bth Condo in Cotswold Springs - Fantastic 2-Year Old 2-Bedroom 2-Bathroom Cotswold Springs Condo/Townhouse with an Open Floor Plan, Balcony, 10' Ceilings, Spacious Kitchen with Lots of Light, Large Breakfast Bar, Stainless Appliances, Quartz Counter-tops, Kronoswiss & Tile Flooring, White, Solid Wood, Slow-Close Shaker Style Cabinets; Recessed Lighting, Bar Top Seating, Subway Tile Back-splash, Master Suite with Walk-in Closet & Over-sized Walk-in Shower with Double Vanity. Fabulous Craftsmanship with High-End Features Throughout.

Washer & Dryer Included. Assigned/Designated Parking. 5 Minutes from Uptown, 1 Mile to The Common Market on Monroe, Cotswold Village Shops and the new Publix, Nightlife, Shopping and Restaurants too!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5604243)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 935 McAlway Road Apt. 205 have any available units?
935 McAlway Road Apt. 205 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 935 McAlway Road Apt. 205 have?
Some of 935 McAlway Road Apt. 205's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 935 McAlway Road Apt. 205 currently offering any rent specials?
935 McAlway Road Apt. 205 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 935 McAlway Road Apt. 205 pet-friendly?
Yes, 935 McAlway Road Apt. 205 is pet friendly.
Does 935 McAlway Road Apt. 205 offer parking?
Yes, 935 McAlway Road Apt. 205 offers parking.
Does 935 McAlway Road Apt. 205 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 935 McAlway Road Apt. 205 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 935 McAlway Road Apt. 205 have a pool?
No, 935 McAlway Road Apt. 205 does not have a pool.
Does 935 McAlway Road Apt. 205 have accessible units?
No, 935 McAlway Road Apt. 205 does not have accessible units.
Does 935 McAlway Road Apt. 205 have units with dishwashers?
No, 935 McAlway Road Apt. 205 does not have units with dishwashers.

