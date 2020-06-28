All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated September 22 2019 at 9:15 AM

931 W. Hill Street

931 West Hill Street · No Longer Available
Location

931 West Hill Street, Charlotte, NC 28208
Third Ward

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
The Gallery Lofts, 2 Bedroom Condo minutes from Bank of America Stadium! - Come check out this amazing Loft in 3rd Ward! The 2 bedroom is a warehouse conversion with 20-foot ceilings, exposed brick, floor to ceiling windows, and Brazilian hardwood floors. This open floor plan has so much to offer including a separate wet bar. This "smart home" has a fully wired sound system and is perfect entertaining. Kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and stationary island. An industrial staircase leads to flex space off the master with tons of closet space. The huge master suite has a walk-in closet and a spacious bathroom with tub and separate shower. The rear patio has covered awning. Washer/Dryer included. Secured building walking distance to BofA stadium, bars & restaurants! Conveniently located near 77.

(RLNE5103059)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 931 W. Hill Street have any available units?
931 W. Hill Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 931 W. Hill Street have?
Some of 931 W. Hill Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 931 W. Hill Street currently offering any rent specials?
931 W. Hill Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 931 W. Hill Street pet-friendly?
No, 931 W. Hill Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 931 W. Hill Street offer parking?
No, 931 W. Hill Street does not offer parking.
Does 931 W. Hill Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 931 W. Hill Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 931 W. Hill Street have a pool?
No, 931 W. Hill Street does not have a pool.
Does 931 W. Hill Street have accessible units?
No, 931 W. Hill Street does not have accessible units.
Does 931 W. Hill Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 931 W. Hill Street does not have units with dishwashers.
