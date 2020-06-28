931 W. Hill Street

Amenities

The Gallery Lofts, 2 Bedroom Condo minutes from Bank of America Stadium! - Come check out this amazing Loft in 3rd Ward! The 2 bedroom is a warehouse conversion with 20-foot ceilings, exposed brick, floor to ceiling windows, and Brazilian hardwood floors. This open floor plan has so much to offer including a separate wet bar. This "smart home" has a fully wired sound system and is perfect entertaining. Kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and stationary island. An industrial staircase leads to flex space off the master with tons of closet space. The huge master suite has a walk-in closet and a spacious bathroom with tub and separate shower. The rear patio has covered awning. Washer/Dryer included. Secured building walking distance to BofA stadium, bars & restaurants! Conveniently located near 77.



