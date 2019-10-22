All apartments in Charlotte
926 E. 8th Street
926 E. 8th Street

926 East 8th Street · No Longer Available
Location

926 East 8th Street, Charlotte, NC 28204
First Ward

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Uptown Townhouse Availble for Rent! Walk to Everything! - Immaculate and move in ready 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhouse in Uptown Charlotte. Upon entering you are greeted with hardwood floors, freshly painted, office area, & oversized 1 car garage on the main level. Upstairs the open concept floorplan is spacious and provides ease of living. The kitchen is equip with granite counters, abundant cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and center island for cooking or entertaining. The master suite is huge with its own sitting area, walk in closet and luxurious bathroom. Walk to work, walk to restaurants, walk to bars and entertainment as well as Spectrum Arena. Call today to set your appointment 704-814-0461.

(RLNE4613744)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 926 E. 8th Street have any available units?
926 E. 8th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 926 E. 8th Street have?
Some of 926 E. 8th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 926 E. 8th Street currently offering any rent specials?
926 E. 8th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 926 E. 8th Street pet-friendly?
No, 926 E. 8th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 926 E. 8th Street offer parking?
Yes, 926 E. 8th Street offers parking.
Does 926 E. 8th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 926 E. 8th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 926 E. 8th Street have a pool?
No, 926 E. 8th Street does not have a pool.
Does 926 E. 8th Street have accessible units?
No, 926 E. 8th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 926 E. 8th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 926 E. 8th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
