926 E. 8th Street

Uptown Townhouse Availble for Rent! Walk to Everything! - Immaculate and move in ready 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhouse in Uptown Charlotte. Upon entering you are greeted with hardwood floors, freshly painted, office area, & oversized 1 car garage on the main level. Upstairs the open concept floorplan is spacious and provides ease of living. The kitchen is equip with granite counters, abundant cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and center island for cooking or entertaining. The master suite is huge with its own sitting area, walk in closet and luxurious bathroom. Walk to work, walk to restaurants, walk to bars and entertainment as well as Spectrum Arena. Call today to set your appointment 704-814-0461.



