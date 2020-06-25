924 Key Street

Amenities

This Newly renovated 3 bedroom 2 bath home is located minutes from Uptown. Close to shopping and dining and I-85. Perfect for the driver and non driver of the family.



Available for a May 1, 2019 move - in



This home features:



* Front porch

* Living room

* Dining room

* New cabinets, counters, sink

* New laminate floors throught out

* Kitchen with new appliances

* Central air & heat

* Washer & dryer connections in basement

* Full basement

* Driveway

* Backyard



To schedule a tour contact Joy at 980-498-7149 or email joy@mwproperties.net . Additional listings at www.rent777.com.



PETS ALLOWED WITH OWNERS APPROVAL!



PET DISCLAIMER: All pets must be approved by property owner. Each pet requires a $350.00 non-refundable pet deposit, in addition to $25.00 per month. Additionally, there shall be no aggressive breeds of dogs or any other animal on the premises. Restricted breeds include but not limited to: Pit Bulls, Rottweiler, Doberman, and/or German Shepard. Also, puppies under the age of (1) year old are prohibited.



RENTERS INSURANCE: We can provide renters insurance for $12.50 per month which will be added to your monthly rent or you can provide your own renters insurance.



Schools:



Thomasboro Elementary

West Charlotte High