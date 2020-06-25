924 Key Street

Amenities
This Newly renovated 3 bedroom 2 bath home is located minutes from Uptown. Close to shopping and dining and I-85. Perfect for the driver and non driver of the family.
Available for a May 1, 2019 move - in
This home features:
* Front porch
* Living room
* Dining room
* New cabinets, counters, sink
* New laminate floors throught out
* Kitchen with new appliances
* Central air & heat
* Washer & dryer connections in basement
* Full basement
* Driveway
* Backyard
To schedule a tour contact Joy at 980-498-7149 or email joy@mwproperties.net . Additional listings at www.rent777.com.
PETS ALLOWED WITH OWNERS APPROVAL!
PET DISCLAIMER: All pets must be approved by property owner. Each pet requires a $350.00 non-refundable pet deposit, in addition to $25.00 per month. Additionally, there shall be no aggressive breeds of dogs or any other animal on the premises. Restricted breeds include but not limited to: Pit Bulls, Rottweiler, Doberman, and/or German Shepard. Also, puppies under the age of (1) year old are prohibited.
RENTERS INSURANCE: We can provide renters insurance for $12.50 per month which will be added to your monthly rent or you can provide your own renters insurance.
Schools:
Thomasboro Elementary
West Charlotte High