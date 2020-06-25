All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 924 Key Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
924 Key Street
Last updated April 30 2019 at 4:48 PM

924 Key Street

924 Key Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

924 Key Street, Charlotte, NC 28208
Thomasboro - Hoskins

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This Newly renovated 3 bedroom 2 bath home is located minutes from Uptown. Close to shopping and dining and I-85. Perfect for the driver and non driver of the family.

Available for a May 1, 2019 move - in

This home features:

* Front porch
* Living room
* Dining room
* New cabinets, counters, sink
* New laminate floors throught out
* Kitchen with new appliances
* Central air & heat
* Washer & dryer connections in basement
* Full basement
* Driveway
* Backyard

To schedule a tour contact Joy at 980-498-7149 or email joy@mwproperties.net . Additional listings at www.rent777.com.

PETS ALLOWED WITH OWNERS APPROVAL!

PET DISCLAIMER: All pets must be approved by property owner. Each pet requires a $350.00 non-refundable pet deposit, in addition to $25.00 per month. Additionally, there shall be no aggressive breeds of dogs or any other animal on the premises. Restricted breeds include but not limited to: Pit Bulls, Rottweiler, Doberman, and/or German Shepard. Also, puppies under the age of (1) year old are prohibited.

RENTERS INSURANCE: We can provide renters insurance for $12.50 per month which will be added to your monthly rent or you can provide your own renters insurance.

Schools:

Thomasboro Elementary
West Charlotte High

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 924 Key Street have any available units?
924 Key Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 924 Key Street have?
Some of 924 Key Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 924 Key Street currently offering any rent specials?
924 Key Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 924 Key Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 924 Key Street is pet friendly.
Does 924 Key Street offer parking?
No, 924 Key Street does not offer parking.
Does 924 Key Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 924 Key Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 924 Key Street have a pool?
No, 924 Key Street does not have a pool.
Does 924 Key Street have accessible units?
No, 924 Key Street does not have accessible units.
Does 924 Key Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 924 Key Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avenues at Steele Creek
13001 Yorkridge Dr
Charlotte, NC 28273
Crest on Providence
7125 Providence Square Dr
Charlotte, NC 28270
Mallard Creek
420 Michelle Linnea Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
Camden Grandview
309 E Morehead St
Charlotte, NC 28202
LaVie SouthPark
5725 Carnegie Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28210
1010 Dilworth
1010 Kenilworth Ave
Charlotte, NC 28204
Alta Purl
1018 North Caldwell Street
Charlotte, NC 28206
Ashton South End
125 W Tremont Ave
Charlotte, NC 28203

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte