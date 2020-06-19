9235 N Vicksburg Park Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Open and Bright Vacant Updated Condo in Park Walk for Lease! Freshly Painted and ready to move in! Vaulted Ceilings in Greatroom with Brick Fireplace and hardwood floors is very open and airy and Open to Kitchen, Large Island, Granite Countertops, Appliances and Washer and Dryer will remain for tenants use. Bedroom on Main with it's own full bathroom attached, with half bath access to hallway for guests. Upstairs features a loft area for office area/reading nook and Master Bedroom has sitting area, built in desk and full Master Bath. Brick enclosed patio off kitchen for relaxing evenings overlooking beautiful green lawn. Convenient South Charlotte Location! Furniture in condo can remain or be taken out, depending on your needs. Application fee is $45 per applicant over age of 18.