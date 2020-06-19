All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 9235 N Vicksburg Park Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
9235 N Vicksburg Park Court
Last updated May 7 2020 at 8:56 PM

9235 N Vicksburg Park Court

9235 North Vicksburg Park Court · (828) 320-0961
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Park Crossing
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

9235 North Vicksburg Park Court, Charlotte, NC 28210
Park Crossing

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1398 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Open and Bright Vacant Updated Condo in Park Walk for Lease! Freshly Painted and ready to move in! Vaulted Ceilings in Greatroom with Brick Fireplace and hardwood floors is very open and airy and Open to Kitchen, Large Island, Granite Countertops, Appliances and Washer and Dryer will remain for tenants use. Bedroom on Main with it's own full bathroom attached, with half bath access to hallway for guests. Upstairs features a loft area for office area/reading nook and Master Bedroom has sitting area, built in desk and full Master Bath. Brick enclosed patio off kitchen for relaxing evenings overlooking beautiful green lawn. Convenient South Charlotte Location! Furniture in condo can remain or be taken out, depending on your needs. Application fee is $45 per applicant over age of 18.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9235 N Vicksburg Park Court have any available units?
9235 N Vicksburg Park Court has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 9235 N Vicksburg Park Court have?
Some of 9235 N Vicksburg Park Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9235 N Vicksburg Park Court currently offering any rent specials?
9235 N Vicksburg Park Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9235 N Vicksburg Park Court pet-friendly?
No, 9235 N Vicksburg Park Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 9235 N Vicksburg Park Court offer parking?
No, 9235 N Vicksburg Park Court does not offer parking.
Does 9235 N Vicksburg Park Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9235 N Vicksburg Park Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9235 N Vicksburg Park Court have a pool?
No, 9235 N Vicksburg Park Court does not have a pool.
Does 9235 N Vicksburg Park Court have accessible units?
No, 9235 N Vicksburg Park Court does not have accessible units.
Does 9235 N Vicksburg Park Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9235 N Vicksburg Park Court has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 9235 N Vicksburg Park Court?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Sawyer Providence Farm
6408 Providence Farm Lane
Charlotte, NC 28277
Whitehall Parc
8024 Whitehall Executive Center Dr
Charlotte, NC 28273
Fountains Southend
126 New Bern St
Charlotte, NC 28209
Hawthorne at the Greene
13625 Haven Ridge Ln
Charlotte, NC 28215
Cielo
4943 Park Rd
Charlotte, NC 28209
Lantower Garrison Park
2725 Reseda Place
Charlotte, NC 28262
Legacy 521 Apartments
15708 Greythorne Dr
Charlotte, NC 28277
Ashton South End
125 W Tremont Ave
Charlotte, NC 28203

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity