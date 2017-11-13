All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated August 2 2019

9227 Belcaro Lane

9227 Belcaro Lane · No Longer Available
Location

9227 Belcaro Lane, Charlotte, NC 28273
Olde Whitehall

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
new construction
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
new construction
pet friendly
This lovely 3 bedroom, 3 story townhouse, nestled away in the Ayrsley community will not last long. This property was built just over a year ago, and still looks and feels like new construction. With an updated kitchen made for a chef, private 2nd story balcony, and 3.5 bathrooms, you will have to see this one for yourself. Contact us today for a viewing.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,650, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,650, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9227 Belcaro Lane have any available units?
9227 Belcaro Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 9227 Belcaro Lane have?
Some of 9227 Belcaro Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9227 Belcaro Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9227 Belcaro Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9227 Belcaro Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 9227 Belcaro Lane is pet friendly.
Does 9227 Belcaro Lane offer parking?
No, 9227 Belcaro Lane does not offer parking.
Does 9227 Belcaro Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9227 Belcaro Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9227 Belcaro Lane have a pool?
No, 9227 Belcaro Lane does not have a pool.
Does 9227 Belcaro Lane have accessible units?
No, 9227 Belcaro Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9227 Belcaro Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 9227 Belcaro Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
