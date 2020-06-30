9214 E WT Harris Blvd

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly air conditioning fireplace range

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This a beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath duplex, located on the East side of Charlotte and close to Albemarle Rd . It is just minutes from local shopping and dining. It is located on the CATs bus line and has easy access to many areas of East Charlotte.



Available for a January 21 , 2020 move-in.



This Property features:



* Cozy front porch w/ storage closet

* Living room w/ fireplace

* Dining room

* Bedroom on main Level

* Kitchen with appliances

* Central air & heat

* Laundry room

* Back porch and deck

* Fenced in backyard

* Driveway



To schedule a tour please contact Ron at (980) 498-7144 or email him at ron@k2reg.com. We do have additional listings on our website at www.k2rental.com.



Pets allowed with the property owner's approval.



Pet Disclaimer: All approved pets require a $350 non-refundable pet fee, in addition to $25.00 per month. Additionally, there shall be no aggressive breeds of dog or any other animal allowed on the premises. Restricted breeds are as follows: Pit Bull, Rottweiler, Doberman, and/or German Shepherd. Also, puppies under the age of (1) year old are prohibited.



Renters insurance is required on all rentals.



Schools:



Albemarle Road Elementary School

Albemarle Road Middle School

Independence High School