9214 E WT Harris Blvd

Amenities
This a beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath duplex, located on the East side of Charlotte and close to Albemarle Rd . It is just minutes from local shopping and dining. It is located on the CATs bus line and has easy access to many areas of East Charlotte.
Available for a January 21 , 2020 move-in.
This Property features:
* Cozy front porch w/ storage closet
* Living room w/ fireplace
* Dining room
* Bedroom on main Level
* Kitchen with appliances
* Central air & heat
* Laundry room
* Back porch and deck
* Fenced in backyard
* Driveway
To schedule a tour please contact Ron at (980) 498-7144 or email him at ron@k2reg.com. We do have additional listings on our website at www.k2rental.com.
Pets allowed with the property owner's approval.
Pet Disclaimer: All approved pets require a $350 non-refundable pet fee, in addition to $25.00 per month. Additionally, there shall be no aggressive breeds of dog or any other animal allowed on the premises. Restricted breeds are as follows: Pit Bull, Rottweiler, Doberman, and/or German Shepherd. Also, puppies under the age of (1) year old are prohibited.
Renters insurance is required on all rentals.
Schools:
Albemarle Road Elementary School
Albemarle Road Middle School
Independence High School