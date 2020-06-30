All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 9214 E WT Harris Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
9214 E WT Harris Blvd
Last updated December 20 2019 at 12:58 AM

9214 E WT Harris Blvd

9214 East W T Harris Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9214 East W T Harris Boulevard, Charlotte, NC 28212
Idlewild Farms

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This a beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath duplex, located on the East side of Charlotte and close to Albemarle Rd . It is just minutes from local shopping and dining. It is located on the CATs bus line and has easy access to many areas of East Charlotte.

Available for a January 21 , 2020 move-in.

This Property features:

* Cozy front porch w/ storage closet
* Living room w/ fireplace
* Dining room
* Bedroom on main Level
* Kitchen with appliances
* Central air & heat
* Laundry room
* Back porch and deck
* Fenced in backyard
* Driveway

To schedule a tour please contact Ron at (980) 498-7144 or email him at ron@k2reg.com. We do have additional listings on our website at www.k2rental.com.

Pets allowed with the property owner's approval.

Pet Disclaimer: All approved pets require a $350 non-refundable pet fee, in addition to $25.00 per month. Additionally, there shall be no aggressive breeds of dog or any other animal allowed on the premises. Restricted breeds are as follows: Pit Bull, Rottweiler, Doberman, and/or German Shepherd. Also, puppies under the age of (1) year old are prohibited.

Renters insurance is required on all rentals.

Schools:

Albemarle Road Elementary School
Albemarle Road Middle School
Independence High School

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9214 E WT Harris Blvd have any available units?
9214 E WT Harris Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 9214 E WT Harris Blvd have?
Some of 9214 E WT Harris Blvd's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9214 E WT Harris Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
9214 E WT Harris Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9214 E WT Harris Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 9214 E WT Harris Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 9214 E WT Harris Blvd offer parking?
No, 9214 E WT Harris Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 9214 E WT Harris Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9214 E WT Harris Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9214 E WT Harris Blvd have a pool?
No, 9214 E WT Harris Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 9214 E WT Harris Blvd have accessible units?
No, 9214 E WT Harris Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 9214 E WT Harris Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 9214 E WT Harris Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ashford Place
905 Pineville Point Ave
Charlotte, NC 28217
Camden Grandview
309 E Morehead St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Cielo
4943 Park Rd
Charlotte, NC 28209
Village at Commonwealth
1308 Lorna St
Charlotte, NC 28205
Delta Crossing
6000 Delta Crossing Ln
Charlotte, NC 28212
Lodge at Mallard Creek
7815 Chelsea Jade Ln
Charlotte, NC 28269
Ayrsley Lofts
9336 Kings Parade Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28273
Bradham
145 New Bern Street
Charlotte, NC 28209

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte