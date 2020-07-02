9169 Meadow Vista Road - 1

Amenities

Available soon is this great 2-bedroom/2-bath condo in a convenient North Charlotte location. This second floor home is on one level and has an open living room/dining/kitchen area. The are nice hardwood style laminate floors throughout the entire home. This corner unit has plenty of windows and natural light. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet and second smaller closet as well as a private bathroom. The guest bedroom is a good size as well and has direct access to the large guest bathroom. The kitchen has plenty of counter and cabinet space and includes newer stainless steel appliances. In the back you will find a large balcony with storage closet. This home has washer/dryer connections. The washer dryer must be able to stack on top of each other(front loading stackable or an all in one stackable setup). There is a community pool as well. This is a nice and affordable home in a convenient location, so this home will rent quickly. One smaller pet may be considered with owner approval and a $200 non-refundable pet fee. This is a non-smoking/non-vaping home and renter's insurance is required, along with a 1-month security deposit. Good credit and rental history with a minimum credit score of 650 required(no co-signers). This home will be ready for move-in around December 30th at only $1100/month. Please call now to schedule your showing.