All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 9169 Meadow Vista Road - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
9169 Meadow Vista Road - 1
Last updated January 3 2020 at 9:37 AM

9169 Meadow Vista Road - 1

9169 Meadow Vista Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
College Downs
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

9169 Meadow Vista Road, Charlotte, NC 28213
College Downs

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available soon is this great 2-bedroom/2-bath condo in a convenient North Charlotte location. This second floor home is on one level and has an open living room/dining/kitchen area. The are nice hardwood style laminate floors throughout the entire home. This corner unit has plenty of windows and natural light. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet and second smaller closet as well as a private bathroom. The guest bedroom is a good size as well and has direct access to the large guest bathroom. The kitchen has plenty of counter and cabinet space and includes newer stainless steel appliances. In the back you will find a large balcony with storage closet. This home has washer/dryer connections. The washer dryer must be able to stack on top of each other(front loading stackable or an all in one stackable setup). There is a community pool as well. This is a nice and affordable home in a convenient location, so this home will rent quickly. One smaller pet may be considered with owner approval and a $200 non-refundable pet fee. This is a non-smoking/non-vaping home and renter's insurance is required, along with a 1-month security deposit. Good credit and rental history with a minimum credit score of 650 required(no co-signers). This home will be ready for move-in around December 30th at only $1100/month. Please call now to schedule your showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9169 Meadow Vista Road - 1 have any available units?
9169 Meadow Vista Road - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 9169 Meadow Vista Road - 1 have?
Some of 9169 Meadow Vista Road - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9169 Meadow Vista Road - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
9169 Meadow Vista Road - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9169 Meadow Vista Road - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 9169 Meadow Vista Road - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 9169 Meadow Vista Road - 1 offer parking?
No, 9169 Meadow Vista Road - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 9169 Meadow Vista Road - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9169 Meadow Vista Road - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9169 Meadow Vista Road - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 9169 Meadow Vista Road - 1 has a pool.
Does 9169 Meadow Vista Road - 1 have accessible units?
No, 9169 Meadow Vista Road - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 9169 Meadow Vista Road - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9169 Meadow Vista Road - 1 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gramercy Square At Ayrsley
3201 Windshire Ln
Charlotte, NC 28273
The Harlowe
10900 Point South Dr
Charlotte, NC 28273
Venue
2512 Weddington Ave
Charlotte, NC 28204
The Lowrie Signature Apartments
3570 Toringdon Way
Charlotte, NC 28277
The Reserve at Providence
5931 Providence Rd
Charlotte, NC 28226
Ansley Falls Apartments
6310 Ansley Falls Dr
Charlotte, NC 28217
Anker Haus
2925 Commonwealth Avenue
Charlotte, NC 28205
W Flats
7200 Wallace Rd
Charlotte, NC 28212

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte