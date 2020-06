Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Super cute, spacious, clean 2 bed, 2 bath condo on 2nd floor - very close to UNCC, Lightrail, shopping, etc. Each room has private bath! Open floor plan with kitchen, dining, living. Fresh paint! All laminate flooring - no carpet! Terrace overlooks community pool. Garage included with this unit. Pets conditional with nonrefundable pet deposit and $35 a month pet fee. Let's make this your new home!