Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

9118 Laurel Ridge Trail

9118 Laurel Ridge Trail · (877) 751-1677
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9118 Laurel Ridge Trail, Charlotte, NC 28269
Davis Lake - Eastfield

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,725

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2510 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
hot tub
tennis court
This beautifully maintained 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home is located on a quiet cul-de-sac street in the Davis Lake - Eastfield area.

Awesome location just minutes from shopping, dining and entertainment. Easy access to both Northlake and Concord Mills. Close to parks, trails and golf.

Only 10 minutes to UNCC and 20 minutes to Uptown. Easy access to both I-77 and I-485.

This spacious floor plan includes formal living and dining rooms as well as a family room accented with a stone fireplace and vaulted ceilings. Beautiful hardwood floors are throughout the downstairs with crown moulding and chair rails accenting most of the downstairs

Kitchen in equipped with all appliances, raised-panel cabinetry and granite counter tops. Great storage and work space with an island and pantry. The breakfast nook opens to a deck in the private, wooded backyard.

All of the bedrooms are upstairs, along with a loft overlooking the family room. The spacious master suite is the perfect retreat. The spa-like master bath is beautifully tiled with a large walk-in shower and soaking tub. A dual-sink vanity with separate stylish mirrors offers great storage.

Hobbyists and DIY enthusiasts will LOVE the large, open basement workshop!

Fabulous neighborhood amenities include a beautiful pool, tennis courts and walking trails.

Vacant prop - Like it, love, gotta have it?  Call us at 877-751-1677!

(**NOTE: Whirlpool tub in the master suite is only a soaking tub, jets do not work and will not be repaired.)

Pets conditional.

**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required**  

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9118 Laurel Ridge Trail have any available units?
9118 Laurel Ridge Trail has a unit available for $1,725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 9118 Laurel Ridge Trail have?
Some of 9118 Laurel Ridge Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9118 Laurel Ridge Trail currently offering any rent specials?
9118 Laurel Ridge Trail isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9118 Laurel Ridge Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 9118 Laurel Ridge Trail is pet friendly.
Does 9118 Laurel Ridge Trail offer parking?
No, 9118 Laurel Ridge Trail does not offer parking.
Does 9118 Laurel Ridge Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9118 Laurel Ridge Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9118 Laurel Ridge Trail have a pool?
Yes, 9118 Laurel Ridge Trail has a pool.
Does 9118 Laurel Ridge Trail have accessible units?
No, 9118 Laurel Ridge Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 9118 Laurel Ridge Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 9118 Laurel Ridge Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
