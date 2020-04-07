9118 Laurel Ridge Trail

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly pool tennis court

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool hot tub tennis court

This beautifully maintained 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home is located on a quiet cul-de-sac street in the Davis Lake - Eastfield area.



Awesome location just minutes from shopping, dining and entertainment. Easy access to both Northlake and Concord Mills. Close to parks, trails and golf.



Only 10 minutes to UNCC and 20 minutes to Uptown. Easy access to both I-77 and I-485.



This spacious floor plan includes formal living and dining rooms as well as a family room accented with a stone fireplace and vaulted ceilings. Beautiful hardwood floors are throughout the downstairs with crown moulding and chair rails accenting most of the downstairs



Kitchen in equipped with all appliances, raised-panel cabinetry and granite counter tops. Great storage and work space with an island and pantry. The breakfast nook opens to a deck in the private, wooded backyard.



All of the bedrooms are upstairs, along with a loft overlooking the family room. The spacious master suite is the perfect retreat. The spa-like master bath is beautifully tiled with a large walk-in shower and soaking tub. A dual-sink vanity with separate stylish mirrors offers great storage.



Hobbyists and DIY enthusiasts will LOVE the large, open basement workshop!



Fabulous neighborhood amenities include a beautiful pool, tennis courts and walking trails.



Vacant prop - Like it, love, gotta have it? Call us at 877-751-1677!



(**NOTE: Whirlpool tub in the master suite is only a soaking tub, jets do not work and will not be repaired.)



Pets conditional.



**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required**