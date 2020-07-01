All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated April 7 2020 at 7:47 PM

911 Sunnyside Avenue

911 Sunnyside Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

911 Sunnyside Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28204
Elizabeth

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
$40 for water

1/2 off 1st Month's Rent!!

Talk about LOCATION and SPACE? This beautiful 1 bedroom 1 bathroom condo allows for privacy and luxury all in one! The original hardwood floors throughout accentuate the natural beauty while also providing an industrial feel with the exposed HVAC pipes on the ceiling. The large living area is great for entertaining. Spacious kitchen with a side door for entry - you never have to worry about carrying your groceries through the house! Enter straight in to the kitchen from the side. The bedroom is quaint with ample closet space for storage throughout.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 911 Sunnyside Avenue have any available units?
911 Sunnyside Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 911 Sunnyside Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
911 Sunnyside Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 911 Sunnyside Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 911 Sunnyside Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 911 Sunnyside Avenue offer parking?
No, 911 Sunnyside Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 911 Sunnyside Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 911 Sunnyside Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 911 Sunnyside Avenue have a pool?
No, 911 Sunnyside Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 911 Sunnyside Avenue have accessible units?
No, 911 Sunnyside Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 911 Sunnyside Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 911 Sunnyside Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 911 Sunnyside Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 911 Sunnyside Avenue has units with air conditioning.

