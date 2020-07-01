911 Sunnyside Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors air conditioning

$40 for water



1/2 off 1st Month's Rent!!



Talk about LOCATION and SPACE? This beautiful 1 bedroom 1 bathroom condo allows for privacy and luxury all in one! The original hardwood floors throughout accentuate the natural beauty while also providing an industrial feel with the exposed HVAC pipes on the ceiling. The large living area is great for entertaining. Spacious kitchen with a side door for entry - you never have to worry about carrying your groceries through the house! Enter straight in to the kitchen from the side. The bedroom is quaint with ample closet space for storage throughout.