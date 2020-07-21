All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated October 16 2019 at 5:19 PM

9107 Charminster Court

9107 Charminster Ct · No Longer Available
Location

9107 Charminster Ct, Charlotte, NC 28269
Prosperity Church Road

Amenities

parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
9107 Charminster Court-CB - 2-bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome with all kitchen appliances included. Bedrooms are located on the second floor and each include private baths. Perfect for roommates!! There are 2 reserved parking spaces and a community pool. Convenient to Concord and Charlotte area. No pets are allowed.

I-85 N toward Concord, take exit 45B onto Harris Blvd toward NC-24 W, turn right onto Research Dr, turn right onto David Taylor Dr, turn left onto Governor Hunt Rd, turn left onto Mallard Creek Rd, turn right onto Summercroft Ln, turn left onto Charminster Ct and your destination is on your right.

(RLNE2924236)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9107 Charminster Court have any available units?
9107 Charminster Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 9107 Charminster Court currently offering any rent specials?
9107 Charminster Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9107 Charminster Court pet-friendly?
No, 9107 Charminster Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 9107 Charminster Court offer parking?
Yes, 9107 Charminster Court offers parking.
Does 9107 Charminster Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9107 Charminster Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9107 Charminster Court have a pool?
Yes, 9107 Charminster Court has a pool.
Does 9107 Charminster Court have accessible units?
No, 9107 Charminster Court does not have accessible units.
Does 9107 Charminster Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 9107 Charminster Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9107 Charminster Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 9107 Charminster Court does not have units with air conditioning.
