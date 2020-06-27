All apartments in Charlotte
909 Brookrun Drive

909 Brookrun Drive · No Longer Available
Location

909 Brookrun Drive, Charlotte, NC 28209
Collingwood

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
pool
tennis court
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Grab it before its gone! Rent is only $824/ Month (typically $968) no utilities included. First-floor apartment- 1 bedroom, 1 full bath conveniently located 15 minutes from uptown. I will include complimentary carpet cleaning and house cleaning prior to moving in!

Apartment housing is located on Scaleybark road. Located 5 minutes from Park Road Shipping Center and Montford with tons of shops, restaurants, and bars.

The application fee through the complex is $60.00, must be in good credit standing and make 3x rent. You may have a cosigner.

This is a lease take over which ends 2/29/20 with the option to renew. PETS WELCOME with a fee. Quiet gated community with free parking, community pool, and tennis court. Laundry on site. Some furniture may be available for purchase! Contact me for showing details!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 909 Brookrun Drive have any available units?
909 Brookrun Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 909 Brookrun Drive have?
Some of 909 Brookrun Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 909 Brookrun Drive currently offering any rent specials?
909 Brookrun Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 909 Brookrun Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 909 Brookrun Drive is pet friendly.
Does 909 Brookrun Drive offer parking?
Yes, 909 Brookrun Drive offers parking.
Does 909 Brookrun Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 909 Brookrun Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 909 Brookrun Drive have a pool?
Yes, 909 Brookrun Drive has a pool.
Does 909 Brookrun Drive have accessible units?
No, 909 Brookrun Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 909 Brookrun Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 909 Brookrun Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
