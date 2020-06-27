909 Brookrun Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly parking pool tennis court carpet

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

Grab it before its gone! Rent is only $824/ Month (typically $968) no utilities included. First-floor apartment- 1 bedroom, 1 full bath conveniently located 15 minutes from uptown. I will include complimentary carpet cleaning and house cleaning prior to moving in!



Apartment housing is located on Scaleybark road. Located 5 minutes from Park Road Shipping Center and Montford with tons of shops, restaurants, and bars.



The application fee through the complex is $60.00, must be in good credit standing and make 3x rent. You may have a cosigner.



This is a lease take over which ends 2/29/20 with the option to renew. PETS WELCOME with a fee. Quiet gated community with free parking, community pool, and tennis court. Laundry on site. Some furniture may be available for purchase! Contact me for showing details!