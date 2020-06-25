All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated April 7 2019 at 10:23 AM

9067 Meadow Vista Rd

9067 Meadow Vista Road · No Longer Available
Location

9067 Meadow Vista Road, Charlotte, NC 28213
College Downs

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Stunning 2 Bedroom, 2 bath condo located in the very desirable University area of Charlotte!! Close to Shopping , Restaurants, and I-85. Minutes from UNCC. Perfect for the driver or non driver .

Available for a April 1, 2019 Move - In.

This Awesome Condo Features:

*Oversized living room/dining room combination
*Kitchen with large breakfast bar top
*Stainless steel appliances
*New carpet
*Newly painted
*W/D included stackables
*All electric Unit
*It is in a quite and professional community in a great location close to UNCC, shopping and easy access to major freeways
*Garage parking beside the steps to your unit
*Huge covered balcony with nice views of the community
*Community pool
*Walking distance for all your shopping needs

To Schedule a tour contact Joy at 980-498-7149 or email joy@mwproperties.net . Also visit our website at www.rent777.com for additional listings.

NO PETS ALLOWED!

We can provide renters insurance at $12.50 per month which will be added to your monthly rent or you can add MW Properties Realty Group as an additional insure and we will monitor your insurance at $2.50 per month.

Schools:

VANCE HIGH
JAMES MARTIN MIDDLE
NEWELL ELEMENTARY

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9067 Meadow Vista Rd have any available units?
9067 Meadow Vista Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 9067 Meadow Vista Rd have?
Some of 9067 Meadow Vista Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9067 Meadow Vista Rd currently offering any rent specials?
9067 Meadow Vista Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9067 Meadow Vista Rd pet-friendly?
No, 9067 Meadow Vista Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 9067 Meadow Vista Rd offer parking?
Yes, 9067 Meadow Vista Rd offers parking.
Does 9067 Meadow Vista Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9067 Meadow Vista Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9067 Meadow Vista Rd have a pool?
Yes, 9067 Meadow Vista Rd has a pool.
Does 9067 Meadow Vista Rd have accessible units?
No, 9067 Meadow Vista Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 9067 Meadow Vista Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9067 Meadow Vista Rd has units with dishwashers.
