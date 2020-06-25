9067 Meadow Vista Rd

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Stunning 2 Bedroom, 2 bath condo located in the very desirable University area of Charlotte!! Close to Shopping , Restaurants, and I-85. Minutes from UNCC. Perfect for the driver or non driver .



Available for a April 1, 2019 Move - In.



This Awesome Condo Features:



*Oversized living room/dining room combination

*Kitchen with large breakfast bar top

*Stainless steel appliances

*New carpet

*Newly painted

*W/D included stackables

*All electric Unit

*It is in a quite and professional community in a great location close to UNCC, shopping and easy access to major freeways

*Garage parking beside the steps to your unit

*Huge covered balcony with nice views of the community

*Community pool

*Walking distance for all your shopping needs



To Schedule a tour contact Joy at 980-498-7149 or email joy@mwproperties.net . Also visit our website at www.rent777.com for additional listings.



NO PETS ALLOWED!



We can provide renters insurance at $12.50 per month which will be added to your monthly rent or you can add MW Properties Realty Group as an additional insure and we will monitor your insurance at $2.50 per month.



Schools:



VANCE HIGH

JAMES MARTIN MIDDLE

NEWELL ELEMENTARY