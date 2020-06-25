9067 Meadow Vista Rd

Amenities
Stunning 2 Bedroom, 2 bath condo located in the very desirable University area of Charlotte!! Close to Shopping , Restaurants, and I-85. Minutes from UNCC. Perfect for the driver or non driver .
Available for a April 1, 2019 Move - In.
This Awesome Condo Features:
*Oversized living room/dining room combination
*Kitchen with large breakfast bar top
*Stainless steel appliances
*New carpet
*Newly painted
*W/D included stackables
*All electric Unit
*It is in a quite and professional community in a great location close to UNCC, shopping and easy access to major freeways
*Garage parking beside the steps to your unit
*Huge covered balcony with nice views of the community
*Community pool
*Walking distance for all your shopping needs
To Schedule a tour contact Joy at 980-498-7149 or email joy@mwproperties.net . Also visit our website at www.rent777.com for additional listings.
NO PETS ALLOWED!
We can provide renters insurance at $12.50 per month which will be added to your monthly rent or you can add MW Properties Realty Group as an additional insure and we will monitor your insurance at $2.50 per month.
Schools:
VANCE HIGH
JAMES MARTIN MIDDLE
NEWELL ELEMENTARY