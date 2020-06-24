All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

906 Garden District Drive

906 Garden District Drive · No Longer Available
Location

906 Garden District Drive, Charlotte, NC 28202
First Ward

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Amazing 2 Bed/2 Bath Uptown Condo in the heart of First Ward! Open Floorplan, fresh paint throughout, hardwoods on the main level, and new carpet in the bedrooms. The kitchen features new granite countertops, stainless appliances, oversized kitchen island, and microwave with bake/roast features. Master Bedroom includes a flex space which can be used as extra living space, office space, etc. Stackable Washer/Dryer Included. Front Balcony located off the living room and large enclosed patio in back. Pets Conditional per Owner Approval - NonRefundable Pet Fee $400. Easy On-Street Parking. Please park in designated parking space in back (#906).
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 906 Garden District Drive have any available units?
906 Garden District Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 906 Garden District Drive have?
Some of 906 Garden District Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 906 Garden District Drive currently offering any rent specials?
906 Garden District Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 906 Garden District Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 906 Garden District Drive is pet friendly.
Does 906 Garden District Drive offer parking?
Yes, 906 Garden District Drive offers parking.
Does 906 Garden District Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 906 Garden District Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 906 Garden District Drive have a pool?
No, 906 Garden District Drive does not have a pool.
Does 906 Garden District Drive have accessible units?
No, 906 Garden District Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 906 Garden District Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 906 Garden District Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
