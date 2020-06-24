906 Garden District Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly parking stainless steel

Amazing 2 Bed/2 Bath Uptown Condo in the heart of First Ward! Open Floorplan, fresh paint throughout, hardwoods on the main level, and new carpet in the bedrooms. The kitchen features new granite countertops, stainless appliances, oversized kitchen island, and microwave with bake/roast features. Master Bedroom includes a flex space which can be used as extra living space, office space, etc. Stackable Washer/Dryer Included. Front Balcony located off the living room and large enclosed patio in back. Pets Conditional per Owner Approval - NonRefundable Pet Fee $400. Easy On-Street Parking. Please park in designated parking space in back (#906).

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.