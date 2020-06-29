All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 9043 Mcalwaine Preserve Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
9043 Mcalwaine Preserve Ave
Last updated June 4 2020 at 9:50 AM

9043 Mcalwaine Preserve Ave

9043 Mcalwaine Preserve Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Provincetowne
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

9043 Mcalwaine Preserve Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28277
Provincetowne

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Fabulous Townhome located in Blakeney Preserve! - This spacious, move in ready, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath Townhome features; a back patio, 2 car garage, great open floor plan, gas fireplace in great room, wainscoting, kitchen w/corian counters & tile backsplash. Master suite includes double sinks, garden tub, vanity and large walk in closet. Partially fenced in yard Great location near Blakeney shops and restaurants, great schools! Community features walking trails and a pool!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3766802)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9043 Mcalwaine Preserve Ave have any available units?
9043 Mcalwaine Preserve Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 9043 Mcalwaine Preserve Ave have?
Some of 9043 Mcalwaine Preserve Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9043 Mcalwaine Preserve Ave currently offering any rent specials?
9043 Mcalwaine Preserve Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9043 Mcalwaine Preserve Ave pet-friendly?
No, 9043 Mcalwaine Preserve Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 9043 Mcalwaine Preserve Ave offer parking?
Yes, 9043 Mcalwaine Preserve Ave offers parking.
Does 9043 Mcalwaine Preserve Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9043 Mcalwaine Preserve Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9043 Mcalwaine Preserve Ave have a pool?
Yes, 9043 Mcalwaine Preserve Ave has a pool.
Does 9043 Mcalwaine Preserve Ave have accessible units?
No, 9043 Mcalwaine Preserve Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 9043 Mcalwaine Preserve Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 9043 Mcalwaine Preserve Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Apartments at Quarterside
810 E 7th St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Camden Ballantyne
13901 Summit Commons Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28277
Woodland Estates
6147 Winged Elm Ct
Charlotte, NC 28212
Elizabeth Flats on 7th at Hawthorne
1721 East 7th Street
Charlotte, NC 28204
Fountains Southend
126 New Bern St
Charlotte, NC 28209
Ashford Green
230 Barton Creek Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
Proximity Northlake Residences
4212 Napa Oak Drive
Charlotte, NC 28216
30Six NoDa
424 E 36th St
Charlotte, NC 28205

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte