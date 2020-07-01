All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated May 29 2020

9034 McAlpine Cove Court

9034 Mcalpine Cove Court · No Longer Available
Location

9034 Mcalpine Cove Court, Charlotte, NC 28270
Sardis Woods

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautifully Updated Towhome in Sardis Cove - Quaint town home near Mcalpine Greenway. This cozy 1 story 2BR 2Bath Town home in Sardis Cove has been recently upgraded with LVW (luxury vinyl wood floors) throughout, granite counter tops, all new kitchen cabinets, new windows and sliding glass back door. This unit also includes a spacious vaulted ceiling in the living room, and large walk in master closet. ALSO- there is a storage room outside off of the patio. Fireplace is "as is" - No known problems. Come see this beautiful unit for yourself!

(RLNE5680798)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9034 McAlpine Cove Court have any available units?
9034 McAlpine Cove Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 9034 McAlpine Cove Court have?
Some of 9034 McAlpine Cove Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9034 McAlpine Cove Court currently offering any rent specials?
9034 McAlpine Cove Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9034 McAlpine Cove Court pet-friendly?
No, 9034 McAlpine Cove Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 9034 McAlpine Cove Court offer parking?
No, 9034 McAlpine Cove Court does not offer parking.
Does 9034 McAlpine Cove Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9034 McAlpine Cove Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9034 McAlpine Cove Court have a pool?
No, 9034 McAlpine Cove Court does not have a pool.
Does 9034 McAlpine Cove Court have accessible units?
No, 9034 McAlpine Cove Court does not have accessible units.
Does 9034 McAlpine Cove Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 9034 McAlpine Cove Court does not have units with dishwashers.

