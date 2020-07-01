9034 McAlpine Cove Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Beautifully Updated Towhome in Sardis Cove - Quaint town home near Mcalpine Greenway. This cozy 1 story 2BR 2Bath Town home in Sardis Cove has been recently upgraded with LVW (luxury vinyl wood floors) throughout, granite counter tops, all new kitchen cabinets, new windows and sliding glass back door. This unit also includes a spacious vaulted ceiling in the living room, and large walk in master closet. ALSO- there is a storage room outside off of the patio. Fireplace is "as is" - No known problems. Come see this beautiful unit for yourself!



(RLNE5680798)