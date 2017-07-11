All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated September 28 2019

9033 Kirkley Court

9033 Kirkley Court · No Longer Available
Location

9033 Kirkley Court, Charlotte, NC 28277
Ballantyne East

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous Ballantyne home, master down, separate vanities, garden tub, separate WC, high ceilings, two master closets. Grand 2-story entry foyer and 2-story great room with gas fireplace, built ins and tons of natural light. Open floor plan offers a dining room and separate office/living/study room. Large kitchen for entertaining, 2 pantries, built in desk/study area, wine storage, center island with gas cook top. Large breakfast area, laundry off kitchen with sink. Dual staircases. Upstairs: 5th bedroom with walk in closet/bonus room, full bathrooms for sharing, generous bedrooms with closets, walk-in attic space for extra storage. Large back deck, private yard. Attached 2-car garage with high ceilings and extra closet storage, parking pad, spacious driveway. Corner lot just a few turns off Ballantyne Commons Parkway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9033 Kirkley Court have any available units?
9033 Kirkley Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 9033 Kirkley Court have?
Some of 9033 Kirkley Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9033 Kirkley Court currently offering any rent specials?
9033 Kirkley Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9033 Kirkley Court pet-friendly?
No, 9033 Kirkley Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 9033 Kirkley Court offer parking?
Yes, 9033 Kirkley Court offers parking.
Does 9033 Kirkley Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9033 Kirkley Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9033 Kirkley Court have a pool?
No, 9033 Kirkley Court does not have a pool.
Does 9033 Kirkley Court have accessible units?
No, 9033 Kirkley Court does not have accessible units.
Does 9033 Kirkley Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9033 Kirkley Court has units with dishwashers.
