9033 Kirkley Court

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous Ballantyne home, master down, separate vanities, garden tub, separate WC, high ceilings, two master closets. Grand 2-story entry foyer and 2-story great room with gas fireplace, built ins and tons of natural light. Open floor plan offers a dining room and separate office/living/study room. Large kitchen for entertaining, 2 pantries, built in desk/study area, wine storage, center island with gas cook top. Large breakfast area, laundry off kitchen with sink. Dual staircases. Upstairs: 5th bedroom with walk in closet/bonus room, full bathrooms for sharing, generous bedrooms with closets, walk-in attic space for extra storage. Large back deck, private yard. Attached 2-car garage with high ceilings and extra closet storage, parking pad, spacious driveway. Corner lot just a few turns off Ballantyne Commons Parkway.