9031 J M Keynes Drive
Last updated March 13 2020 at 5:37 PM

9031 J M Keynes Drive

9031 J M Keynes Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9031 J M Keynes Drive, Charlotte, NC 28262
University City North

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
This 2nd story updated condo features 2 bedrooms, office, 2 full bathrooms and nearly 1300 square feet. It has a great size dining room, living room with access to large deck and spacious kitchen with breakfast area. The master bedroom has a large walk in closet, updated vanity and tub and access to deck. Hall bath has tiled stand in shower. This unit also has a unique craft loft above the kitchen. The view is great from this condo, one side looks out over community pool, the other side looks out over the University Lake. Walk to popular restaurants, shops, UNCC and Lightrail. Located at N. Tryon and WT Harris, easy access to I-85, I-485 and minutes from Concord Mills or Uptown. Rent this condo with first months rent and a $1300 deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9031 J M Keynes Drive have any available units?
9031 J M Keynes Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 9031 J M Keynes Drive have?
Some of 9031 J M Keynes Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9031 J M Keynes Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9031 J M Keynes Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9031 J M Keynes Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9031 J M Keynes Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 9031 J M Keynes Drive offer parking?
No, 9031 J M Keynes Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9031 J M Keynes Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9031 J M Keynes Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9031 J M Keynes Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9031 J M Keynes Drive has a pool.
Does 9031 J M Keynes Drive have accessible units?
No, 9031 J M Keynes Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9031 J M Keynes Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9031 J M Keynes Drive has units with dishwashers.
