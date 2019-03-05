9031 J M Keynes Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pool

This 2nd story updated condo features 2 bedrooms, office, 2 full bathrooms and nearly 1300 square feet. It has a great size dining room, living room with access to large deck and spacious kitchen with breakfast area. The master bedroom has a large walk in closet, updated vanity and tub and access to deck. Hall bath has tiled stand in shower. This unit also has a unique craft loft above the kitchen. The view is great from this condo, one side looks out over community pool, the other side looks out over the University Lake. Walk to popular restaurants, shops, UNCC and Lightrail. Located at N. Tryon and WT Harris, easy access to I-85, I-485 and minutes from Concord Mills or Uptown. Rent this condo with first months rent and a $1300 deposit.