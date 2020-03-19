9025 Sharpes Circle

Amenities

OPEN TO TOUR THURS, 9/26, 6:00 - 6:30 PM - AVAILABLE NOW - Located in Waldon Ridge subdivision off of Moores Chapel Rd. near I-485. Home has 4 BRs, 2.5 baths and 2007 s.f. One-car garage. Main level has kitchen with plenty of cabinet and counter space, great room and a flex room (could be used as 2nd living room, dining room, play area). Upstairs are 4 bedrooms. Master bedroom has sitting area, walk-in closet and private master bath. Will be available beginning August 21. Pets are case by case to be approved by owner, $300 pet deposit per pet. ALL REALTORS WELCOME TO SHOW. New carpet installed in the two secondary BRs!