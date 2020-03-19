All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated October 20 2019 at 7:22 AM

9025 Sharpes Circle

9025 Sharpes Cir
Location

9025 Sharpes Cir, Charlotte, NC 28214
Coulwood West

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
carpet
OPEN TO TOUR THURS, 9/26, 6:00 - 6:30 PM - AVAILABLE NOW - Located in Waldon Ridge subdivision off of Moores Chapel Rd. near I-485. Home has 4 BRs, 2.5 baths and 2007 s.f. One-car garage. Main level has kitchen with plenty of cabinet and counter space, great room and a flex room (could be used as 2nd living room, dining room, play area). Upstairs are 4 bedrooms. Master bedroom has sitting area, walk-in closet and private master bath. Will be available beginning August 21. Pets are case by case to be approved by owner, $300 pet deposit per pet. ALL REALTORS WELCOME TO SHOW. New carpet installed in the two secondary BRs!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9025 Sharpes Circle have any available units?
9025 Sharpes Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 9025 Sharpes Circle have?
Some of 9025 Sharpes Circle's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9025 Sharpes Circle currently offering any rent specials?
9025 Sharpes Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9025 Sharpes Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 9025 Sharpes Circle is pet friendly.
Does 9025 Sharpes Circle offer parking?
Yes, 9025 Sharpes Circle offers parking.
Does 9025 Sharpes Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9025 Sharpes Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9025 Sharpes Circle have a pool?
No, 9025 Sharpes Circle does not have a pool.
Does 9025 Sharpes Circle have accessible units?
No, 9025 Sharpes Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 9025 Sharpes Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 9025 Sharpes Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
