9006 Saint Thomas Lane

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

New low price - Below market pricing on the water! Great end unit townhome, nicely updated, w/outdoor deck and patio underneath deck facing the beautiful water view, lake/sunset view-fish in your own backyard! Plantation blinds. Pella security door, sec system, gas log FP, W/D in unit, attached 1 car garage with a long driveway that can park 3. Carpet, Tile and Hardwoods. This unit is bright and cheery all day. Outdoor deck opens to kitchen for outdoor dining ease. Side yard is perfect for sitting privately from neighbor's view. Walk-out basement great for home office or studio! Includes waived initiation fee to Raintree Club-golf, pool, tennis, social activities and only pay monthly membership! Close to Arboretum, 485, Southpark. Available for move-in 1/1/20.