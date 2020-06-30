All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 9006 Saint Thomas Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
9006 Saint Thomas Lane
Last updated December 16 2019 at 6:01 AM

9006 Saint Thomas Lane

9006 Saint Thomas Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9006 Saint Thomas Lane, Charlotte, NC 28277
Raintree

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
New low price - Below market pricing on the water! Great end unit townhome, nicely updated, w/outdoor deck and patio underneath deck facing the beautiful water view, lake/sunset view-fish in your own backyard! Plantation blinds. Pella security door, sec system, gas log FP, W/D in unit, attached 1 car garage with a long driveway that can park 3. Carpet, Tile and Hardwoods. This unit is bright and cheery all day. Outdoor deck opens to kitchen for outdoor dining ease. Side yard is perfect for sitting privately from neighbor's view. Walk-out basement great for home office or studio! Includes waived initiation fee to Raintree Club-golf, pool, tennis, social activities and only pay monthly membership! Close to Arboretum, 485, Southpark. Available for move-in 1/1/20.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9006 Saint Thomas Lane have any available units?
9006 Saint Thomas Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 9006 Saint Thomas Lane have?
Some of 9006 Saint Thomas Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9006 Saint Thomas Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9006 Saint Thomas Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9006 Saint Thomas Lane pet-friendly?
No, 9006 Saint Thomas Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 9006 Saint Thomas Lane offer parking?
Yes, 9006 Saint Thomas Lane offers parking.
Does 9006 Saint Thomas Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9006 Saint Thomas Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9006 Saint Thomas Lane have a pool?
Yes, 9006 Saint Thomas Lane has a pool.
Does 9006 Saint Thomas Lane have accessible units?
No, 9006 Saint Thomas Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9006 Saint Thomas Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9006 Saint Thomas Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pavilion at UC
10425 Wheatside Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
Waterford Hills
6219 Waterford Hills Dr
Charlotte, NC 28269
Elizabeth Flats on 7th at Laurel
2220 E 7th St
Charlotte, NC 28204
Crest at Greylyn
9415 Lucy Jane Ln
Charlotte, NC 28270
M Station
6215 Forest Way Dr
Charlotte, NC 28212
Southpark Commons Apartment Homes
4401 Hampton Ridge Dr
Charlotte, NC 28210
Thornberry
9920 Brickleberry Lane
Charlotte, NC 28262
Legacy 521 Apartments
15708 Greythorne Dr
Charlotte, NC 28277

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte