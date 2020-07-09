All apartments in Charlotte
8932 Avery Meadows Drive
8932 Avery Meadows Drive

8932 Avery Meadows Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8932 Avery Meadows Drive, Charlotte, NC 28216
Mountain Island

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully upgraded 4 BR, 2.5 bath, 2000 s.f. home in Avery Meadows in North Charlotte. Trendy upgraded kitchen has granite countertops, tile backsplash and plenty of cabinet space, and stainless steel appliances! Large center island with long breakfast bar open to spacious dining area and great room. You will love the modern, open-concept floor plan. Upstairs are 4 bedrooms. Master bedroom is good-sized and has master bath with garden tub and separate shower and walk-in closet. Three secondary bedrooms and full bath are also upstairs. Two-car garage. Convenient location to highways, shopping and more. (PICS WILL BE ADDED ONCE VACATED - OCCUPIED UNTIL 5/31 - AVAILBLE 6/14.)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8932 Avery Meadows Drive have any available units?
8932 Avery Meadows Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 8932 Avery Meadows Drive have?
Some of 8932 Avery Meadows Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8932 Avery Meadows Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8932 Avery Meadows Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8932 Avery Meadows Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8932 Avery Meadows Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 8932 Avery Meadows Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8932 Avery Meadows Drive offers parking.
Does 8932 Avery Meadows Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8932 Avery Meadows Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8932 Avery Meadows Drive have a pool?
No, 8932 Avery Meadows Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8932 Avery Meadows Drive have accessible units?
No, 8932 Avery Meadows Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8932 Avery Meadows Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8932 Avery Meadows Drive has units with dishwashers.

