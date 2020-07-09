8932 Avery Meadows Drive

Amenities

Beautifully upgraded 4 BR, 2.5 bath, 2000 s.f. home in Avery Meadows in North Charlotte. Trendy upgraded kitchen has granite countertops, tile backsplash and plenty of cabinet space, and stainless steel appliances! Large center island with long breakfast bar open to spacious dining area and great room. You will love the modern, open-concept floor plan. Upstairs are 4 bedrooms. Master bedroom is good-sized and has master bath with garden tub and separate shower and walk-in closet. Three secondary bedrooms and full bath are also upstairs. Two-car garage. Convenient location to highways, shopping and more. (PICS WILL BE ADDED ONCE VACATED - OCCUPIED UNTIL 5/31 - AVAILBLE 6/14.)