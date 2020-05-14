All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated April 27 2020 at 10:44 PM

8929 Magennis Grove Ct

8929 Magennis Grove Court · No Longer Available
Location

8929 Magennis Grove Court, Charlotte, NC 28216
Wedgewood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Walden Ridge 2 sty. 4 bed, 2 1/2 ba 2car gar cul de sac Community Pool - Available 4/10/20

Wonderful floor plan flows thru out house. Living room with fireplace,dining,kitchen family rooms all blend together on first floor. Rear outdoor living space with covered porch, grill and fireplace that is typically only seen in higher priced homes. Newer (12/19) carpet in bedrooms, living room, stairway . Beautiful tiled floor in family,kitchen,dining and bathrooms. Recently painted thru out with nice warm colors on walls with white trim. Granite countertops in kitchen. Spacious master bedroom with ceiling fans in all bedrooms. Master bath has separate garden tub/shower. 2 separate vanities. Subdivision close to shopping, dining, good schools. Minutes to Northlake Mall and Concord Mills. Easy drive to Lake Norman or Mount Island Lake.

Pets subject to owners approval

Garage - 2 Car, Attached Garage, Garage Door Opener, Parking Space - 2
Dishwasher, Disposal, Microwave, Ice Maker Connection, Washer/dryer, Cable Prewired
Comm Features: Pool, clubhouse, playground.

Qualifications: Please do drive by property first before calling for appt. 1- Income per month must be 3 x rent. 2- Good rental history last 12 months. 3- No serious criminal issue that come up on background check. 4- Credit score min 550.

Directions: From I-77 exit 23 go east to hwy 115 and turn right. Turn right onto Mt Holly-Huntersville Rd. Turn right at light to stay on Mt Holly-Huntersville Rd. Turn Left on Walden Ridge and Right on Dauphine. Turn left on Magennis Grove and home is in cul-de-sac.

(RLNE5219152)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8929 Magennis Grove Ct have any available units?
8929 Magennis Grove Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 8929 Magennis Grove Ct have?
Some of 8929 Magennis Grove Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8929 Magennis Grove Ct currently offering any rent specials?
8929 Magennis Grove Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8929 Magennis Grove Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 8929 Magennis Grove Ct is pet friendly.
Does 8929 Magennis Grove Ct offer parking?
Yes, 8929 Magennis Grove Ct offers parking.
Does 8929 Magennis Grove Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8929 Magennis Grove Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8929 Magennis Grove Ct have a pool?
Yes, 8929 Magennis Grove Ct has a pool.
Does 8929 Magennis Grove Ct have accessible units?
No, 8929 Magennis Grove Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 8929 Magennis Grove Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8929 Magennis Grove Ct has units with dishwashers.

