8929 Magennis Grove Ct

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking playground pool bbq/grill garage

Walden Ridge 2 sty. 4 bed, 2 1/2 ba 2car gar cul de sac Community Pool - Available 4/10/20



Wonderful floor plan flows thru out house. Living room with fireplace,dining,kitchen family rooms all blend together on first floor. Rear outdoor living space with covered porch, grill and fireplace that is typically only seen in higher priced homes. Newer (12/19) carpet in bedrooms, living room, stairway . Beautiful tiled floor in family,kitchen,dining and bathrooms. Recently painted thru out with nice warm colors on walls with white trim. Granite countertops in kitchen. Spacious master bedroom with ceiling fans in all bedrooms. Master bath has separate garden tub/shower. 2 separate vanities. Subdivision close to shopping, dining, good schools. Minutes to Northlake Mall and Concord Mills. Easy drive to Lake Norman or Mount Island Lake.



Pets subject to owners approval



Garage - 2 Car, Attached Garage, Garage Door Opener, Parking Space - 2

Dishwasher, Disposal, Microwave, Ice Maker Connection, Washer/dryer, Cable Prewired

Comm Features: Pool, clubhouse, playground.



Qualifications: Please do drive by property first before calling for appt. 1- Income per month must be 3 x rent. 2- Good rental history last 12 months. 3- No serious criminal issue that come up on background check. 4- Credit score min 550.



Directions: From I-77 exit 23 go east to hwy 115 and turn right. Turn right onto Mt Holly-Huntersville Rd. Turn right at light to stay on Mt Holly-Huntersville Rd. Turn Left on Walden Ridge and Right on Dauphine. Turn left on Magennis Grove and home is in cul-de-sac.



(RLNE5219152)