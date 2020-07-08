8800 Nottoway Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors parking fireplace range oven

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors oven range Property Amenities parking

Cute 1960's Cottage style home with Brick front. Main level has tons of character with hardwood floors in the family room with french doors, dining room, Kitchen has eat in island and tile floors with gas stove. oven. Upper level has Master Bedroom with private bathroom and Two (2) additional bathrooms. This home has three units, This unit, a basement unit and a studio unit on the side of the property. Each unit has its own entrance and shared driveway. Convenient to the University and tons of restaurants and shopping. Don't miss this quaint property. Contact Prism Properties & Development for an appointment today. www.Prismpd.com or (704) 628-7096