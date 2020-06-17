8665 Beaver Creek Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Adorable townhouse in convenient Eastfield location - walking distance to grocery store, shops and restaurants! Park like setting on lake front with walking trails and dock w gazebo. Freshly painted and with beautiful new wood look LVY flooring on first floor and carpet on 2nd. Open floorplan design, kitchen has breakfast bar opening to dining area and living area. Kitchen includes all appliances. Gas fireplace. Half bath on first floor, 2 full master bedrooms on 2nd floor, with full bath and walk in closet in both. Fully fenced, very private patio area w pass through to 1 car garage w work area. Schools include Parkside Elementary, Ridge Road Middle, Mallard Creek High.