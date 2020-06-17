All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 8665 Beaver Creek Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
8665 Beaver Creek Drive
Last updated August 13 2019 at 3:27 AM

8665 Beaver Creek Drive

8665 Beaver Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Highland Creek
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8665 Beaver Creek Drive, Charlotte, NC 28269
Highland Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Adorable townhouse in convenient Eastfield location - walking distance to grocery store, shops and restaurants! Park like setting on lake front with walking trails and dock w gazebo. Freshly painted and with beautiful new wood look LVY flooring on first floor and carpet on 2nd. Open floorplan design, kitchen has breakfast bar opening to dining area and living area. Kitchen includes all appliances. Gas fireplace. Half bath on first floor, 2 full master bedrooms on 2nd floor, with full bath and walk in closet in both. Fully fenced, very private patio area w pass through to 1 car garage w work area. Schools include Parkside Elementary, Ridge Road Middle, Mallard Creek High.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8665 Beaver Creek Drive have any available units?
8665 Beaver Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 8665 Beaver Creek Drive have?
Some of 8665 Beaver Creek Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8665 Beaver Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8665 Beaver Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8665 Beaver Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8665 Beaver Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 8665 Beaver Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8665 Beaver Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 8665 Beaver Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8665 Beaver Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8665 Beaver Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 8665 Beaver Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8665 Beaver Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 8665 Beaver Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8665 Beaver Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8665 Beaver Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rock Creek at Ballantyne Commons
7810 Spindletop Pl
Charlotte, NC 28277
The Sawyer Providence Farm
6408 Providence Farm Lane
Charlotte, NC 28277
Solis Keltonwood at Berewick
5620 Keltonwood Road
Charlotte, NC 28278
Barrington Place
2410 Allerton Way
Charlotte, NC 28213
Element Ballantyne
15711 Clems Creek Lane
Charlotte, NC 28277
Fountains Southend
126 New Bern St
Charlotte, NC 28209
Elan at Mallard Creek Apartment Homes
2305 New England Street
Charlotte, NC 28269
Cameron South Park
6316 Cameron Forest Ln
Charlotte, NC 28210

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 Bedroom ApartmentsCharlotte 2 Bedroom Apartments
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Apartments
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NC
Huntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte