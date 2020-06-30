All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated May 29 2020 at 3:49 PM

8603 Earthenware Drive

8603 Earthenware Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8603 Earthenware Drive, Charlotte, NC 28269
West Sugar Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Nice 2-story traditional home with an awesome north central location.

Close to both the Northlake and the University areas! Easy access to great shopping, dining, entertainment and the light rail extension. Close to local parks and golf.

Get anywhere in Charlotte fast with easy access to both I-77 and I-85.

A rocking chair front porch welcomes you. The floorplan includes a family room with a fireplace and a separate dining room. The dining room is accented with upgraded lighting.

The spacious kitchen features an island and a breakfast area. Amazing storage!

All bedrooms are located upstairs. The master bedroom offers privacy for the head of the household with an en suite bath. The master bath features a dual sink vanity.

Summer entertaining will be a blast on the open deck. Get ready for summer sunshine and barbecues!

Sorry, no pets.

See for yourself if this is your next home! Visit ParkAvenueCharlotte.com to schedule a tour!

**Security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8603 Earthenware Drive have any available units?
8603 Earthenware Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 8603 Earthenware Drive have?
Some of 8603 Earthenware Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8603 Earthenware Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8603 Earthenware Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8603 Earthenware Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8603 Earthenware Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 8603 Earthenware Drive offer parking?
No, 8603 Earthenware Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8603 Earthenware Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8603 Earthenware Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8603 Earthenware Drive have a pool?
No, 8603 Earthenware Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8603 Earthenware Drive have accessible units?
No, 8603 Earthenware Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8603 Earthenware Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8603 Earthenware Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

