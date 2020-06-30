8603 Earthenware Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill

Nice 2-story traditional home with an awesome north central location.



Close to both the Northlake and the University areas! Easy access to great shopping, dining, entertainment and the light rail extension. Close to local parks and golf.



Get anywhere in Charlotte fast with easy access to both I-77 and I-85.



A rocking chair front porch welcomes you. The floorplan includes a family room with a fireplace and a separate dining room. The dining room is accented with upgraded lighting.



The spacious kitchen features an island and a breakfast area. Amazing storage!



All bedrooms are located upstairs. The master bedroom offers privacy for the head of the household with an en suite bath. The master bath features a dual sink vanity.



Summer entertaining will be a blast on the open deck. Get ready for summer sunshine and barbecues!



Sorry, no pets.



See for yourself if this is your next home! Visit ParkAvenueCharlotte.com to schedule a tour!



**Security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required**