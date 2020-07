Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming home in sought-after Sedgefield !! Clean & ready to Move in! great for pets. Hardwood floors throughout, ceramic tiles in kitchen & bath.No Carpets!. Enjoy outdoor entertainment in the beautiful fenced backyard w/ matured landscaping. Close to uptown, Freedom Park, light-rail, shops & restaurants! This home is truly a gem! HLA, acreage, and schools based on public records. note elementary school has two locations. Front entry/exit from the porch door only