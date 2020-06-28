8515 Rockmoor Ridge Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This is a very spacious home with two car garage, storm door, fenced in back yard, large patio. Come inside to laminate wood flooring, ceramic tile kitchen with granite counters, stainless appliances, island, white cabinets, walk in pantry, office, powder room. Upstairs has three large bedrooms, walk in closets and a huge loft area for family relaxation, very spacious master bed room with huge walk in closet, separate garden tub and shower.



Renter must be qualified through "Home partners Of America. Deposit is two months rent.