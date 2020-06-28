All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 8515 Rockmoor Ridge Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
8515 Rockmoor Ridge Road
Last updated September 23 2019 at 8:22 PM

8515 Rockmoor Ridge Road

8515 Rockmoor Ridge Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Hickory Grove
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8515 Rockmoor Ridge Road, Charlotte, NC 28215
Hickory Grove

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This is a very spacious home with two car garage, storm door, fenced in back yard, large patio. Come inside to laminate wood flooring, ceramic tile kitchen with granite counters, stainless appliances, island, white cabinets, walk in pantry, office, powder room. Upstairs has three large bedrooms, walk in closets and a huge loft area for family relaxation, very spacious master bed room with huge walk in closet, separate garden tub and shower.

Renter must be qualified through "Home partners Of America. Deposit is two months rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8515 Rockmoor Ridge Road have any available units?
8515 Rockmoor Ridge Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 8515 Rockmoor Ridge Road have?
Some of 8515 Rockmoor Ridge Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8515 Rockmoor Ridge Road currently offering any rent specials?
8515 Rockmoor Ridge Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8515 Rockmoor Ridge Road pet-friendly?
No, 8515 Rockmoor Ridge Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 8515 Rockmoor Ridge Road offer parking?
Yes, 8515 Rockmoor Ridge Road offers parking.
Does 8515 Rockmoor Ridge Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8515 Rockmoor Ridge Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8515 Rockmoor Ridge Road have a pool?
No, 8515 Rockmoor Ridge Road does not have a pool.
Does 8515 Rockmoor Ridge Road have accessible units?
No, 8515 Rockmoor Ridge Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8515 Rockmoor Ridge Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8515 Rockmoor Ridge Road has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Crest on Providence
7125 Providence Square Dr
Charlotte, NC 28270
Crossing at Reedy Creek
4400 John Penn Cir
Charlotte, NC 28215
The Avalon
6000 Regal Estate Ln
Charlotte, NC 28212
Mezzo1
130 Sharon Ct
Charlotte, NC 28211
Lodge at Mallard Creek
7815 Chelsea Jade Ln
Charlotte, NC 28269
Timbercreek
1100 Falls Creek Ln
Charlotte, NC 28209
708 Summit
708 S Summit Ave
Charlotte, NC 28208
Uptown 550 on Stonewall
550 Stonewall Street
Charlotte, NC 28202

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte