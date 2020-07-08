All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated February 11 2020 at 3:25 AM

8503 Dennington Grove Lane

8503 Dennington Grove Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8503 Dennington Grove Lane, Charlotte, NC 28277
Provincetowne

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
tennis court
fireplace
bbq/grill
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
Welcoming you to this Beautifully home on a corner lot in super desirable Reavencrest.House Feels Very spacious inside much larger then sqft listed, Definitely a must see with an amazing appeal while bringing in tons of natural light in. Perfectly laid out with 2 story foyer, formal dining room, spacious family room w/ gas fireplace, eat-in kitchen, spacious bedrooms. BRAND NEW CARPET and SS appliances, Relax on the rear patio with a beautiful backyard overlooking scenic tree line, perfect for relaxation, grilling or entertainment. Step out to the community pool to cool off the summer heat , playing tennis and enjoying the fabulous amenities being offer. Just minutes to 485, Blakeney, Stonecrest, restaurants, top-rated schools, shopping and so much more.!Definitely a luxurious retreat so stop by today to take a look!
About 8503 Dennington Grove, Charlotte, North Carolina 28277
Directions:On I-485, Take exit 59 for Rea Rd, Keep right at the fork and merge onto Rea Rd,Turn left onto Reavencrest Park Dr,Reavencrest Park Dr turns left and becomes Bryant Farms Rd,Turn right onto Dennington Grove Ln. House will be on your Right!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8503 Dennington Grove Lane have any available units?
8503 Dennington Grove Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 8503 Dennington Grove Lane have?
Some of 8503 Dennington Grove Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pool, and tennis court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8503 Dennington Grove Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8503 Dennington Grove Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8503 Dennington Grove Lane pet-friendly?
No, 8503 Dennington Grove Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 8503 Dennington Grove Lane offer parking?
No, 8503 Dennington Grove Lane does not offer parking.
Does 8503 Dennington Grove Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8503 Dennington Grove Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8503 Dennington Grove Lane have a pool?
Yes, 8503 Dennington Grove Lane has a pool.
Does 8503 Dennington Grove Lane have accessible units?
No, 8503 Dennington Grove Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8503 Dennington Grove Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 8503 Dennington Grove Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

