8436 Cavett Court

Amenities
You will LOVE this FOUR bedroom home on a quiet cul de sac. The Master has a walk-in closet, and a sitting room!!!
Look at the pictures! Perfectly located with close proximity to I485, University City, & Charlotte. Freshly painted, it is ready for immediate occupancy. Fenced yard, 2 sided fireplace. Pets are conditional, sorry-no cats. Tenant's monthly income must exceed 3 times the rental amount. Would accept a 6-9 month lease. Will accept 1 year+ lease terms that end in April/May/June.