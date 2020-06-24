All apartments in Charlotte
8436 Cavett Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8436 Cavett Court

8436 Cavett Court · No Longer Available
Location

8436 Cavett Court, Charlotte, NC 28269
Prosperity Church Road

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
You will LOVE this FOUR bedroom home on a quiet cul de sac. The Master has a walk-in closet, and a sitting room!!!
Look at the pictures! Perfectly located with close proximity to I485, University City, & Charlotte. Freshly painted, it is ready for immediate occupancy. Fenced yard, 2 sided fireplace. Pets are conditional, sorry-no cats. Tenant's monthly income must exceed 3 times the rental amount. Would accept a 6-9 month lease. Will accept 1 year+ lease terms that end in April/May/June.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8436 Cavett Court have any available units?
8436 Cavett Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 8436 Cavett Court have?
Some of 8436 Cavett Court's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8436 Cavett Court currently offering any rent specials?
8436 Cavett Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8436 Cavett Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 8436 Cavett Court is pet friendly.
Does 8436 Cavett Court offer parking?
Yes, 8436 Cavett Court offers parking.
Does 8436 Cavett Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8436 Cavett Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8436 Cavett Court have a pool?
No, 8436 Cavett Court does not have a pool.
Does 8436 Cavett Court have accessible units?
No, 8436 Cavett Court does not have accessible units.
Does 8436 Cavett Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 8436 Cavett Court does not have units with dishwashers.
