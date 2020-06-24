8436 Cavett Court

Amenities

pet friendly garage walk in closets ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

You will LOVE this FOUR bedroom home on a quiet cul de sac. The Master has a walk-in closet, and a sitting room!!!

Look at the pictures! Perfectly located with close proximity to I485, University City, & Charlotte. Freshly painted, it is ready for immediate occupancy. Fenced yard, 2 sided fireplace. Pets are conditional, sorry-no cats. Tenant's monthly income must exceed 3 times the rental amount. Would accept a 6-9 month lease. Will accept 1 year+ lease terms that end in April/May/June.