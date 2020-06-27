8418 Wallace Glen Drive

Amenities

This adorable two-story home, just off of WT Harris Blvd - close to shopping, dining and Uptown Charlotte! Features include a corner fireplace and TV niche in the Great Room, Gourmet Kitchen with excessive cabinets, tiled breakfast bar and back splash. The first-floor laundry room offers extra storage space. A loft and all three BRs are located upstairs, including the master suite with a vaulted ceiling and a private bath.Visit wwww.goalproperties.com today! In addition to rent, there will be $13.00 per month charge for quality filters to be conveniently delivered to your door every 60 days. This program may save up to 15% on your electric bill and prevent costly HVAC repairs. Resident may opt-out of?program?by providing?Landlord photographic proof that air filters are being replaced every 60 days.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.