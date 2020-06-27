All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated July 12 2019 at 7:57 PM

8418 Wallace Glen Drive

8418 Wallace Glen Drive
Location

8418 Wallace Glen Drive, Charlotte, NC 28212
Farm Pond

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
air conditioning
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
fireplace
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This adorable two-story home, just off of WT Harris Blvd - close to shopping, dining and Uptown Charlotte! Features include a corner fireplace and TV niche in the Great Room, Gourmet Kitchen with excessive cabinets, tiled breakfast bar and back splash. The first-floor laundry room offers extra storage space. A loft and all three BRs are located upstairs, including the master suite with a vaulted ceiling and a private bath.Visit wwww.goalproperties.com today! In addition to rent, there will be $13.00 per month charge for quality filters to be conveniently delivered to your door every 60 days. This program may save up to 15% on your electric bill and prevent costly HVAC repairs. Resident may opt-out of?program?by providing?Landlord photographic proof that air filters are being replaced every 60 days.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8418 Wallace Glen Drive have any available units?
8418 Wallace Glen Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 8418 Wallace Glen Drive have?
Some of 8418 Wallace Glen Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8418 Wallace Glen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8418 Wallace Glen Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8418 Wallace Glen Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8418 Wallace Glen Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8418 Wallace Glen Drive offer parking?
No, 8418 Wallace Glen Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8418 Wallace Glen Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8418 Wallace Glen Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8418 Wallace Glen Drive have a pool?
No, 8418 Wallace Glen Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8418 Wallace Glen Drive have accessible units?
No, 8418 Wallace Glen Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8418 Wallace Glen Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8418 Wallace Glen Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
