Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
8415 Chaseview Court
Last updated February 17 2020 at 10:06 PM

8415 Chaseview Court

8415 Chaceview Court · No Longer Available
Location

8415 Chaceview Court, Charlotte, NC 28269
West Sugar Creek

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Available soon is this beautiful townhome with fenced in back yard in a convenient North Charlotte location! This spacious home has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, about 1300 sq. ft. This home features hardwood-style laminate flooring throughout the main level. The kitchen has white cabinets and stainless steel appliances and is open to the dining room with sight lines to the living room, which has a gas fireplace. The master bedroom is a nice size and has a walk-in closet. This is a great home in a desirable location, so it will rent quickly. This is a non-smoking home and renter's insurance is required. Two reserved parking spaces! Pets may be considered with owner approval and a $200 non-refundable pet fee per pet. Good credit and rental history required with a minimum 650 credit score. This home is available around February 15th at only $1295/month. Call now to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8415 Chaseview Court have any available units?
8415 Chaseview Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 8415 Chaseview Court have?
Some of 8415 Chaseview Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8415 Chaseview Court currently offering any rent specials?
8415 Chaseview Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8415 Chaseview Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 8415 Chaseview Court is pet friendly.
Does 8415 Chaseview Court offer parking?
Yes, 8415 Chaseview Court offers parking.
Does 8415 Chaseview Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8415 Chaseview Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8415 Chaseview Court have a pool?
No, 8415 Chaseview Court does not have a pool.
Does 8415 Chaseview Court have accessible units?
No, 8415 Chaseview Court does not have accessible units.
Does 8415 Chaseview Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8415 Chaseview Court has units with dishwashers.

