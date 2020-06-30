8415 Chaseview Court

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Available soon is this beautiful townhome with fenced in back yard in a convenient North Charlotte location! This spacious home has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, about 1300 sq. ft. This home features hardwood-style laminate flooring throughout the main level. The kitchen has white cabinets and stainless steel appliances and is open to the dining room with sight lines to the living room, which has a gas fireplace. The master bedroom is a nice size and has a walk-in closet. This is a great home in a desirable location, so it will rent quickly. This is a non-smoking home and renter's insurance is required. Two reserved parking spaces! Pets may be considered with owner approval and a $200 non-refundable pet fee per pet. Good credit and rental history required with a minimum 650 credit score. This home is available around February 15th at only $1295/month. Call now to schedule a showing.