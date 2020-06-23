All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated March 17 2020 at 12:57 AM

8252 Southgate Commons Drive

8252 Southgate Commons Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8252 Southgate Commons Drive, Charlotte, NC 28277
Ballantyne East

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
media room
Breathtaking 2 story Townhome within walking distance to Stonecrest Shopping. Two master bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms located in South Charlotte's Ballantyne/Blakeney area. The home has an open-concept floor plan perfect for casual living and entertaining. Two excellent-sized master suites on the second floor each feature walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings with fans, and private, en-suite bathrooms with soaking tubs. Beautiful wood floors on 2nd floor, granite countertops, SS appliances, nice fixtures, Brand new laminated floors in the 1st floor, neutral paint. A 1-car garage with garage door opener; sitting covered front patio; and a beautiful paved patio with a private wood fence to relax. Monthly rent covers yard maintenance, trash pickup and water/sewer utilities. Nice Community pool. Located near shopping centers, award winning public schools, golf courses, I-485, medical facilities, casual and fine dining, movie theaters, bus stations, Airport and much more. A must see! Sorry, No Pets and No Smoking. Property Available 04/01/2020. Call Antonio Patino at 704.606.4086

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8252 Southgate Commons Drive have any available units?
8252 Southgate Commons Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 8252 Southgate Commons Drive have?
Some of 8252 Southgate Commons Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8252 Southgate Commons Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8252 Southgate Commons Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8252 Southgate Commons Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8252 Southgate Commons Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 8252 Southgate Commons Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8252 Southgate Commons Drive offers parking.
Does 8252 Southgate Commons Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8252 Southgate Commons Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8252 Southgate Commons Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8252 Southgate Commons Drive has a pool.
Does 8252 Southgate Commons Drive have accessible units?
No, 8252 Southgate Commons Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8252 Southgate Commons Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8252 Southgate Commons Drive has units with dishwashers.

