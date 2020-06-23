8252 Southgate Commons Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage media room

Breathtaking 2 story Townhome within walking distance to Stonecrest Shopping. Two master bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms located in South Charlotte's Ballantyne/Blakeney area. The home has an open-concept floor plan perfect for casual living and entertaining. Two excellent-sized master suites on the second floor each feature walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings with fans, and private, en-suite bathrooms with soaking tubs. Beautiful wood floors on 2nd floor, granite countertops, SS appliances, nice fixtures, Brand new laminated floors in the 1st floor, neutral paint. A 1-car garage with garage door opener; sitting covered front patio; and a beautiful paved patio with a private wood fence to relax. Monthly rent covers yard maintenance, trash pickup and water/sewer utilities. Nice Community pool. Located near shopping centers, award winning public schools, golf courses, I-485, medical facilities, casual and fine dining, movie theaters, bus stations, Airport and much more. A must see! Sorry, No Pets and No Smoking. Property Available 04/01/2020. Call Antonio Patino at 704.606.4086