8235 Circle Tree Ln

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly playground

Nice end unit townhome in the Beautiful Raintree Country Club neighborhood of Crestview. 2 bedrooms and 2.5 baths with sweet wood flooring downstairs. Relaxing front porch and HUGE deck off back located about 75 yards to the 9th and 10th holes on the South golf course. Newly painted, dining area, fireplace in living room, stainless appliances, new vanites in baths. Very close to 485 and unlimited shopping within 5 minutes. Includes paid trash pick up, water, exterior landscaping & lawn service.



Applicants may apply at www.CarolinaUnitedRealty.com. Click "Available Rentals", click on the property and "Apply Online". $50 application fee required per adult. There is a one-time non-refundable admin fee of $100 due with security deposit (after approval). Property will be professionally cleaned prior to move-in. Pets must be approved by the owner.