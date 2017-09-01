All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 8235 Circle Tree Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
8235 Circle Tree Ln
Last updated March 12 2020 at 7:55 AM

8235 Circle Tree Ln

8235 Circle Tree Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8235 Circle Tree Lane, Charlotte, NC 28277
Raintree

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
playground
Nice end unit townhome in the Beautiful Raintree Country Club neighborhood of Crestview. 2 bedrooms and 2.5 baths with sweet wood flooring downstairs. Relaxing front porch and HUGE deck off back located about 75 yards to the 9th and 10th holes on the South golf course. Newly painted, dining area, fireplace in living room, stainless appliances, new vanites in baths. Very close to 485 and unlimited shopping within 5 minutes. Includes paid trash pick up, water, exterior landscaping & lawn service.

Applicants may apply at www.CarolinaUnitedRealty.com. Click "Available Rentals", click on the property and "Apply Online". $50 application fee required per adult. There is a one-time non-refundable admin fee of $100 due with security deposit (after approval). Property will be professionally cleaned prior to move-in. Pets must be approved by the owner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8235 Circle Tree Ln have any available units?
8235 Circle Tree Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 8235 Circle Tree Ln have?
Some of 8235 Circle Tree Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8235 Circle Tree Ln currently offering any rent specials?
8235 Circle Tree Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8235 Circle Tree Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 8235 Circle Tree Ln is pet friendly.
Does 8235 Circle Tree Ln offer parking?
No, 8235 Circle Tree Ln does not offer parking.
Does 8235 Circle Tree Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8235 Circle Tree Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8235 Circle Tree Ln have a pool?
No, 8235 Circle Tree Ln does not have a pool.
Does 8235 Circle Tree Ln have accessible units?
No, 8235 Circle Tree Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 8235 Circle Tree Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8235 Circle Tree Ln has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Wendover Gardens
2347 Eastway Drive
Charlotte, NC 28205
Mercury Noda
3310 N Davidson St
Charlotte, NC 28205
Presley Uptown
900 E Stonewall St
Charlotte, NC 28204
Element Uptown
355 W Martin Luther King Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28202
Elizabeth Flats on 7th at Laurel
2220 E 7th St
Charlotte, NC 28204
Lodge at Mallard Creek
7815 Chelsea Jade Ln
Charlotte, NC 28269
Providence Row
5350 Pinehurst Park Drive
Charlotte, NC 28211
Park at Drexel
4310 Park Rd
Charlotte, NC 28209

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte