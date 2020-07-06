Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities coffee bar

823 Seldon Drive Available 12/15/19 3 Bedroom Unique Style Bungalow - This 3 bedroom, 1 bath bungalow styled home has a nice, open concept! Hardwood and carpet flooring throughout. The kitchen is set up to oversee the spacious backyard. This home offers a unique look with a covered front porch. Conveintely located near many restaurants, coffee shops and shopping centers.



*Security deposits could be as high as twice the monthly rent depending on the quality of the application and the requested lease terms.



**Move in date will be determined once the application is approved and the security deposit is paid.



