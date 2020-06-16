815 Sunnyside Avenue

Amenities

Stunning Elizabeth duplex home that was recently renovated. Seconds to all the amenities of Elizabeth and Midwood yet minutes to Uptown (2 miles), highways, NoDa, etc. Live on a quiet street while being seconds to new breweries, restaurants, shopping, entertaining and so much more. Stainless steel appliances, refrigerator, washer/dryer and fenced yard!!! This charming home features an updated kitchen, real hardwoods floors and a bathroom that was completely remodeled. This home is tucked into a great corner of Elizabeth that is close to it all but so quiet you wouldn't know it was there. Future street car access at the end of Sunnyside. Take a look today!