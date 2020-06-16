All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated July 31 2019 at 6:59 AM

815 Sunnyside Avenue

815 Sunnyside Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

815 Sunnyside Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28204
Elizabeth

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
fireplace
Property Amenities
Stunning Elizabeth duplex home that was recently renovated. Seconds to all the amenities of Elizabeth and Midwood yet minutes to Uptown (2 miles), highways, NoDa, etc. Live on a quiet street while being seconds to new breweries, restaurants, shopping, entertaining and so much more. Stainless steel appliances, refrigerator, washer/dryer and fenced yard!!! This charming home features an updated kitchen, real hardwoods floors and a bathroom that was completely remodeled. This home is tucked into a great corner of Elizabeth that is close to it all but so quiet you wouldn't know it was there. Future street car access at the end of Sunnyside. Take a look today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 815 Sunnyside Avenue have any available units?
815 Sunnyside Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 815 Sunnyside Avenue have?
Some of 815 Sunnyside Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 815 Sunnyside Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
815 Sunnyside Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 815 Sunnyside Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 815 Sunnyside Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 815 Sunnyside Avenue offer parking?
No, 815 Sunnyside Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 815 Sunnyside Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 815 Sunnyside Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 815 Sunnyside Avenue have a pool?
No, 815 Sunnyside Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 815 Sunnyside Avenue have accessible units?
No, 815 Sunnyside Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 815 Sunnyside Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 815 Sunnyside Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
