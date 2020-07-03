All apartments in Charlotte
815 Echo Glen Road
Last updated January 11 2020 at 1:07 AM

815 Echo Glen Road

815 Echo Glen Road · No Longer Available
Location

815 Echo Glen Road, Charlotte, NC 28213
Hidden Valley

Amenities

parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
brick Ranch with Hardwoods throughout. Stove and Frig. Living Room AC Unit & Bedroom AC Included in rent. Ceiling Fans in Every Room. Fresh paint throughout. Ready for Move In. Large Bedrooms and Bath. Master w/ PRIVATE Half Bath. Fenced Yard, Quiet Street. Additional AC Window Unit to be Installed March 2020 in Master B/R.
Applicants income / 3 times net rent. Credit score of 600 above. 1.5 yr job history. No Evictions or Judgments from Previous Rental Agencies. Bank Statements, Copy of Money Orders or Cert. Funds required for VOR from Private Landlords.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

