815 Echo Glen Road

Amenities

parking air conditioning ceiling fan range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

brick Ranch with Hardwoods throughout. Stove and Frig. Living Room AC Unit & Bedroom AC Included in rent. Ceiling Fans in Every Room. Fresh paint throughout. Ready for Move In. Large Bedrooms and Bath. Master w/ PRIVATE Half Bath. Fenced Yard, Quiet Street. Additional AC Window Unit to be Installed March 2020 in Master B/R.

Applicants income / 3 times net rent. Credit score of 600 above. 1.5 yr job history. No Evictions or Judgments from Previous Rental Agencies. Bank Statements, Copy of Money Orders or Cert. Funds required for VOR from Private Landlords.